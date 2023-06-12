Saudi Arabia - King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) has announced a landmark agreement with Vivienda, a well-known hospitality brand owned by the Forus Real Estate Investment and Development Company in the kingdom, for setting up a luxury resort within KAEC, thus marking Vivienda's 6th prime location.

As per the deal, Vivienda has acquired 29,000 sq m plot of land from KAEC for the construction of its integrated tourism complex (ITC) within the prime development centrally situated on the Saudi Arabian coast of the Red Sea.

The exquisite luxury hospitality project will feature a mix of 60-key boutique hotel, 20 luxury villas as well as 24 serviced apartments, all designed in style to offer guests maximum privacy, comfort, and impeccable service. This will be Vivienda's 6th prime location.

Situated on a stunning shoreline spanning 275 m, the KAEC property will boast bespoke amenities and facilities, further enhancing the tourism landscape in the region.

On the strategic collaboration, KAEC Chief Executive Cyril Piaia said: "We are thrilled to welcome Vivienda into the City. This partnership aligns with our strategic vision to enhance the tourism sector and augment our existing assets."

KAEC, situated by the pristine waters of the Red Sea, is a multi-faceted lifestyle residential communities, tourist, entertainment, and leisure destination catering to visitors and residents of all ages.

"Our strategy involves working with esteemed third-party operators like Vivienda to create exceptional experiences and further position KAEC as a global tourism hub," he added.

Forus Real Estate CEO Dr Mohammed AlMalik said: "We are delighted to make KAEC the new home of our newest location. KAEC's strategic location, advanced infrastructure, and investor-friendly regulations make it an ideal platform for realizing our vision."

"We are confident that our luxury resort will provide an exceptional experience for our guests, incorporating the highest standards of privacy and comfort within the Kingdom's captivating cultural ambiance," he noted.

Al Malik pointed out that the development of the Vivienda resort in KAEC not only expanded the hospitality brand's footprint but also contributed significantly to the goals outlined in Saudi Vision 2030 regarding the development of the hospitality and tourism sector.

"KAEC's partnership with Vivienda aligns with this objective, poised to attract more visitors to experience the kingdom's rich cultural heritage," he stated.

"The luxury resort in KAEC will feature a range of exceptional facilities, including restaurants, outdoor pools, recreational lounges, gyms, and more. Additionally, guests can enjoy personalized services such as in-villa dining, chauffeurs, a dedicated butler service, and concierge, ensuring a world-class luxury experience," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).