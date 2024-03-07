Red Sea Global (RSG), Saudi Arabia’s master developer, has partnered with hospitality brand Four Seasons to develop a new luxury wellness resort and residences at the Amaala megaproject previously announced on the northwestern coast of the kingdom.

Triple Bay Amaala will feature a 220-key property, comprising rooms and suites, as well as private pool villas, along with 26 branded residential villas offering views of the Hijaz Cove, while building on “highly personalised itineraries dedicated to wellness seekers worldwide,” a release stated.

Guests and residents will also have access to a 27-hole oceanfront golf course.

The upcoming property will be Four Seasons’ second collaboration with RSG, following up on last year’s announcement of the Four Seasons Resort will be located on Shura Island on the Red Sea coast.

The Amaala projects is one of the biggest ones coming up on the Red Sea coastline of Saudi Arabia, spanning over 4,155 square kilometres, with the first phase focused on the Triple Bay masterplan that includes eight hotels and upwards of 1,200 hotel keys, which are set for completion in 2024.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Daniel Luiz)

