Rove Hotels, one of the region’s most recognised lifestyle hospitality brands, has announced its vision to strengthen its presence in the region and beyond over the next five years, expanding its overall portfolio to over 10,000 hotel rooms.

Homegrown in the UAE, Rove Hotels currently boasts over 3,400 operational hotel rooms across its various properties. It has garnered a reputation for seamlessly blending sustainability, innovation, and local art to curate spaces that resonate with modern explorers, a statement said.

From co-working areas to eco-friendly operations, world-class service scores and many innovative offerings, such as the region’s only hotel rooms designed for gamers, Rove Hotels constantly pushes the boundaries of what a lifestyle hospitality brand can offer, it said.

Rove has already proven its ability to manage a varied portfolio of properties with distinctive propositions, such as city hotels, event-led hotels, beach properties and even a theme-park hotel located at the Middle East’s largest amusement park destination, Dubai Parks and Resorts. With this expansion strategy, the Rove brand is prepared to weave its narrative of community-centred travel and off-the-beaten-track exploration into the fabric of even more regional urban destinations.

This strategic decision to establish a strong Middle East presence comes after Rove’s record commercial performance numbers in 2022, the brand’s best-ever year, it said.

Paul Bridger, Chief Operating Officer of Rove Hotels, said: "In this exciting new phase of Rove's journey, we’re looking forward to taking our unique lifestyle hospitality concept to new destinations. As a homegrown brand, we are thrilled to see the tremendous growth in tourism that the region is experiencing, and we believe that Rove Hotels can play an important role in providing accessible quality accommodation options for travellers.”

ROVE HOMES

Beyond the exciting hotel expansion plans, Rove Hotels is embarking on another remarkable journey with the recent introduction of Rove Home, its new branded residences concept. With a very differentiated lifestyle proposition, Rove Home showcases the brand's dedication to practical, convenient, and comfortable living experiences in strategic urban hotspots across the region.

With its two first branded residence projects - Rove Home Aljada and Rove Home in Downtown Dubai – selling out in record time, Rove is now looking for more opportunities to establish a strong foothold in the residential property market.

The newly appointed Group Director of Development, Alban Mabille, leads this journey towards innovation and expansion. Now entrusted with overseeing Rove Hotels' growth across MENA, he aims to strengthen the group's presence in the region within the next five years, leveraging his financial analysis expertise and strategic development acumen, said the statement.

A French national, Mabille holds degrees in Hospitality Management from Glion Institute of Higher Education and Real Estate from La Sorbonne University in Paris, and his approach aligns seamlessly with Rove's commitment to delivering quality accommodation options accessible to everyone.

