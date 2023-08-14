UAE - Rixos Hotels UAE has won certification by the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC), making it the first hotel brand in the region to attain such prestigious recognition.

This achievement underscores Rixos Hotels Gulf's commitment to responsible and sustainable tourism practices, aligning seamlessly with the UAE's initiative to declare 2023 as the "Year of Sustainability", the hotel said.

The GSTC is internationally renowned for establishing and managing global sustainable travel and tourism standards through its comprehensive GSTC criteria. This recognition signifies that Rixos Hotels UAE’s operations adhere to the highest social and environmental standards, contributing positively to local communities and the broader environment. The certification process involves rigorous assessment by an Accredited Certification Body, ensuring a transparent, impartial, and competent evaluation, it said.

"At Rixos Hotels UAE, we are honoured to be at the forefront of sustainable hospitality in the region, taking a significant step towards aligning with the UAE's visionary sustainability initiative," stated Ozgul Aktolga, Country Director of Quality and Sustainability for UAE. "This milestone reaffirms our dedication to not only providing exceptional guest experiences but also minimising our ecological footprint and enhancing the well-being of our communities."

The GSTC certification recognises Rixos Hotels UAE for its exceptional achievements in meeting key criteria across various domains. Rixos Hotels UAE’s effective and sustainable management approach is fundamental to this recognition. This reflects their commitment to responsible practices prioritising long-term sustainability while elevating guest experiences. Rixos Hotels UAE sets a perfect example for the wider hospitality industry by striking a harmonious balance between operational excellence and environmental consciousness.

Another significant facet of Rixos Hotels UAE’s recognition is its positive social and economic contributions. Their active engagement with local communities has yielded enriching outcomes, fostering social development and economic growth. In essence, Rixos Hotels UAE’s GSTC certification acknowledges its accomplishments and reinforces its position as a responsible and forward-thinking leader in the hospitality landscape.

As Rixos Hotels UAE secures this prestigious GSTC certification, it establishes itself as a leader in responsible hospitality within the UAE and sets a remarkable precedent for the entire region. This achievement is a testament to the brand's continued dedication to sustainability and its pivotal role in supporting the UAE's ambitious goals for a more eco-conscious and resilient future.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).