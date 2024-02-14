Radisson Hotel Group wrapped up 2023 globally with exceptional growth, adding over 30,000 keys to its international portfolio of 10 leading brands through openings and signings.

The group has grown its business by nearly 50% since the launch of its transformation plan in 2018. It also celebrated a new company record with the addition of its largest number of keys to its portfolio, amounting to over 30,000 keys through openings and signings.

It solidified its position as one of the leading international hotel groups in the Middle East and Africa during 2023 by signing 22 hotels, resorts, and serviced apartments, adding over 3,800 rooms to its regional portfolio.

Looking ahead, 2024 promises to be a landmark year for Radisson Hotel Group, with 14 new hotel openings slated across various countries in the Middle East and Africa.

Expansion Momentum Continues in Africa

In Africa, the group maintained its expansion momentum in 2023, with eight hotel signings, adding over 1,600 rooms to its robust African Portfolio. With this progress, it is well on its way to achieving its objective of reaching 150 hotels in Africa over the next five years, up from its current count of 100 hotels.

These hotel signings included new market entries into Gambia with Radisson Blu Beach Resort & Spa, Banjul and Radisson Hotel Benin City in Nigeria. In addition to the Radisson hotel in Benin City, the signing of Radisson Collection Hotel & Conference Center, Abuja; Radisson Blu Hotel, Abuja CBD and Radisson RED Lagos VI further strengthened the Group’s position as the market leaders in Nigeria, with its portfolio now expanding to 12 hotels and over 1700 rooms.

Highlighting the group’s priorities in Africa for 2024, Ramsay Rankoussi, Vice President, Business Development for Africa and Turkey at Radisson Hotel Group, said: “Building on the momentum of the Radisson Collection Resort, Marsa Alam Port Phoenice signing, introducing the Radisson Collection brand in the country with an exceptional resort, we will also open the first standalone serviced apartments in Egypt with Radisson Residences Cairo Heliopolis within the coming months.”

In Morocco, Radisson Hotel Group further enhances its flourishing portfolio with the highly anticipated opening of Radisson Hotel Casablanca Gauthier, the debut of the Radisson brand in Morocco, scheduled for Q2.

In South Africa, Radisson Hotel Group is set to add its 12th hotel with the opening of Radisson Hotel Middelburg later this year, following the successful opening of its first safari hotel in Africa with the recently announced Radisson Safari Hotel Hoedspruit.

“In addition to these key markets, we are proactively pursuing East Africa this year, with Kenya and Tanzania identified as market priorities. As resorts continue to play an important role in our global strategic growth plan, we will build on our successful resort expansion in Africa, which has included the recent openings of Radisson Blu Resort Mosi-oa-Tunya in Livingstone and our debut in Reunion Island with the opening of Radisson Hotel Saint Denis,” said Rankoussi.

Over the past three years, Radisson Hotel Group has emerged as the fastest-growing hotel group in Africa, with 20 hotel openings across the continent. This impressive feat has set a record for the Group in terms of the realisation of its pipeline into openings and has translated into a commendable 15% annual growth on its African portfolio.

Strategic focus on the Middle East

In the Middle East, the group opened over 1,000 keys in the past 12 months and is on track to open 2,000 keys in 2024. The group continues to drive its aspirations in the region, targeting 150 properties to be operational or under development across the Middle East by 2030.

In the last quarter of 2023, Radisson Hotel Group revealed new hotels across Oman: Muscat Levatio Suites, a member of Radisson Individuals and Radisson Hotel Muscat Panorama, as well as opening the first Radisson Individuals in Saudi Arabia, with the opening of Vivid Jeddah, A Radisson Individuals hotel. In addition to these openings, the group has also signed agreements for Park Inn by Radisson Resort Bimmah and Radisson Serviced Apartments Salalah.

In Jordan, Radisson Blu Hotel, Amman Galleria Mall opened its doors in offering 178 keys catering to travellers seeking convenience and luxury. Further, the group announced the signing of Radisson Hotel & Residences Erbil, in Iraq’s vibrant city of Erbil which also opened during the course of the year, opening a new market and significant development destination for the group.

In addition, Pakistan remains a focus for the group by signing four hotels and serviced apartments in the capital city of Islamabad with the first opening in this new market anticipated for 2025.

Looking ahead, it plans further expansion in Makkah with the highly anticipated debut of Park Inn by Radisson Makkah Thaker West and of Park Inn by Radisson Makkah Thakher East in Q1 with new standards for contemporary lodging in the holy city of Makkah to meet the needs of an increasing number of international and regional visitors.

Also set for opening in early 2024 is Radisson Hotel Jeddah Tahlia Street and as well as the introduction of the Park Inn by Radisson brand to Kuwait with the opening of Park Inn by Radisson Hotel & Apartments Kuwait.

Elie Milky, Vice President Business Development, Middle East, Greece, Cyprus, and Pakistan at Radisson Hotel Group, said: “Our ambitions remain strong as we continue our robust expansion efforts in the region, focusing particularly on resorts as well as serviced apartments.

“We continue to penetrate new markets as we have seen in Erbil and Amman while we strengthen our position with strategic owners in established cities such as Jeddah, Riyadh, Kuwait, Makkah and Muscat, to name a few. Our value proposition to our existing and new owners continues to improve with a comprehensive brand offering and a pragmatic conversions approach to drive openings.”

