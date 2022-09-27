Qatar - Qatar-based Katara Hospitality has expanded its partnership with global hospitality group Accor with the opening of the new Fairmont Tazi Palace Tangier in the Northern region of Morocco.

Set to open in the fourth quarter of 2022, the new luxury hotel will consolidate the long-standing partnership between the two groups, with Katara Hospitality already owning several landmark hotels managed by Accor. The historical palace will feature 133 luxurious rooms and suites, a Fairmont Spa, multiple restaurants and bars, as well as modern conference and banquet spaces.

Ali Bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, Chairman of Katara Hospitality, said: “Our investment in restoring Tazi Palace in Tangier aligns with Katara Hospitality’s strategic plans for international expansion, being our second venture in North Africa.

“By committing to this agreement, our primary goal is to support the development of the local community, while sharing our expertise in the hospitality field and investing into creating a strong partnership and lasting value. Today, it gives us great pleasure to share our Moroccan flagship property with Accor.”

Andrew Humphries, Acting CEO of Katara Hospitality, commented: “We are confident the ethos of the Fairmont brand is a strategic fit as it is important that we have an operator which understands and respects the heritage of this wonderful hotel, ensuring it occupies its rightful position in the local and global market-places when it opens later this year.”

Humphries concluded: “With its deep history blended with contemporary Moroccan architecture, the Tazi Palace will become a true hospitality icon that represents both a proud legacy and an exciting future. The resort will emerge as a relaxing urban escape that is a true celebration of rich Moroccan culture and history.”

Located in the city of Tangier in the North of Morocco, the property enjoys an enviable location at the heart of the upscale residential Boubana area, offering guests convenient proximity to the main attractions of the city: 10 minutes away from the city centre and the Corniche, and only 20 minutes from the airport.

“Fairmont Tazi Palace Tangier is a wonderful addition to our luxury portfolio in Morocco,” said Sébastien Bazin, Chairman and CEO of Accor. “We are proud and happy to partner, once again, with Katara Hospitality on another wonderful project. We couldn’t think of a better brand than Fairmont to introduce the Palace to our guests, with the promise of an unforgettable experience in this extraordinary location.”

Nestled in the heart of the city and in one of its most exclusive locations, Fairmont Tazi Palace is perfectly set on a forested hill offering unparalleled views of Tangier. Visiting guests will be immersed in an environment steeped in rich history while enjoying charismatic and engaging service. The luxurious place features sumptuous Arab-Andalusian architecture, combining ancient and modern design while staying true to Moroccan tradition.

Fabien Gastinel, General Manager of Fairmont Tazi Palace Tangier, said: “I am very much looking forward to bringing the world-renowned Fairmont brand to Tangier. The next few months will be very exciting as the team and I prepare to welcome guests to this incredible property, and offer truly memorable experiences and a highly engaged and personalized service.”

Once open, the property will cater to guests travelling for leisure or business, as well as for those looking for an awe-inspiring stay with friends and family in Tangier, one of the most beloved cities in Morocco.

Accor currently operates 41 properties (6,215 keys) in Morocco with a pipeline of 4 properties (768 keys) in development.

