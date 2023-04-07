Qatar - Hotels in Qatar registered growth in their annual revenues in February 2023 as the country saw a rise in visitors and guests.

According to official data released by the Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA), the hotel and hotel apartments’ revenue per available room for five-star hotels stood at QR337 in February 2023 compared to QR280 in the same month in 2022 showing a surge of 20.35 percent on yearly basis.

In the case of four-star hotels it reached QR137, while it was QR139 in three star and QR143 in two and one star hotels in the review period. The revenue for standard and deluxe hotel apartments stood at QR133 and QR203 respectively. The overall revenue per available room reached QR247 in February of this year compared QR233 and QR200 on yearly and monthly basis of the same month in last year, respectively.

The average room rate for standard and deluxe hotel apartments rose to QR242 and QR380 respectively in February 2023.

The average room rate for five-star hotels showed a rise of QR592 in February this year compared to QR569 in the same period in the previous year and for four star hotels it reached QR254. The overall hotel and hotel apartment average room rate was QR433 in February 2023 against QR420 in the same month in last year.

The hospitality sector recorded a rise in revenue per available room which is used to assess a hotel’s ability to fill its available rooms at an average rate. It is important because it helps hotel industry measure the overall success of their hotel.

Also in terms of highest occupancy rate, the five star hotels saw the highest rise as they registered a jump of 57 percent.

The two-and one-star hotels recorded the highest occupancy rate in February 2023, registering a rise of 87 percent. In case of the hotel and hotel apartments in Qatar, the overall occupancy rate stood at 57 percent in February this year and among the hotels, three-star hotels occupancy rate reached 72 percent; and 54 percent in case of four-star during the review period.

Recently, Doha was officially recognised as the Arab Tourism Capital 2023 by the Arab Tourism Organization for Tourism at a commemoration ceremony.

By continuing to host internationally renowned events, investing in hospitality offerings and expanding into more specialised areas of tourism, Qatar is in a perfect position to meet its goal of welcoming six million visitors a year by 2030.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing & Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).