UAE - The Esaad Card Centre of the Dubai Police General Command has signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Plaza Premium Group, the world’s largest provider of airport hospitality services and facilities

Plaza also serves over 20 million passengers worldwide annually through its premium airport lounges, hotels, and concierge facilities. The Esaad cardholders will benefit from a 20% discount on lounges, hotels, restaurants, and concierge services across 250 locations in over 70 international airports worldwide.

The MoU ceremony was held at the opening event of Their Patio, an arrivals lounge and the first work-from-airport concept in the Dubai International Airport Terminal 3.

The Memorandum was signed by Mona Mohammed Al Ameri, General Manager of the Esaad Card Centre and Okan Kufeci, Senior Vice President – EMEA at the Plaza Premium Group, in the presence of Mei Mei Song, Global Director, Brand and Product Transformation at the Plaza Premium Group, Sayad Ibrahimli, Sales and Marketing Director EMEA at the Plaza Premium Group, and Ibrahim Al Balushi, Head of Restaurants and Amusement Parks Sector at the Esaad Card Centre.

This partnership will allow card holders and their first-degree relatives to enjoy the offer for a full year, subject to renewal.

