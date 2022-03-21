UAE - The Damac Group has announced the official launch of Paramount Hotel Midtown Set in the heart of Business Bay, Dubai following the success of Paramount Hotel Dubai.

Paramount Hotel Midtown, steeped in the rich 110-year history perfected by Paramount Pictures, held its soft opening in February offering timeless Hollywood elegance. It is located near Sheikh Zayed Road, the Burj Khalifa, the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and The Dubai Mall.

Jean Faivre, Senior Vice President Hospitality, Damac Hotels & Resorts, said: “The Paramount proposition is special, with rich history to live up to. We’ve been immensely successful with our first property and we are now looking forward to our second opening, which will without doubt be a unique addition to Dubai’s vibrant hospitality scene.”

Paramount Hotel Midtown brings to life contemporary Californian magic with its Hollywood-chic styles and impressive views. Exuding grandeur, the hotel’s gold-dipped lobby is splashed with retro artwork, a perfect grand entrance in true Hollywood star style.

The hotel offers 281 elegantly decorated contemporary rooms and suites including Scene Rooms, A-List Suites and a Paramount Suite, decked out with balconies overlooking the Dubai coastline or Burj Khalifa.

The hotel offers unique gastronomic experiences at its restaurants designed to delight every palette, featuring Paparazzi Tuscan, CineScope and Melrose Bar & Lounge. Malibu Sky Lounge and Pool Bar offer panoramic skyline views.

The hotel features four Business Studios, ideal for corporate meetings, special events and banquets, decked out with the latest AV technology ensuring every event is a blockbuster.

The hotel is also home to the celeb-worthy PAUSE Spa, an exclusive collaboration with French brand Château Berger. Completing the circle of wellness, the PAUSE Fitness Centre offers a comprehensive range of state-of-the-art health and fitness equipment to delight the most ardent enthusiast. And not to forget the little ones - The Kids Studio Club will keep them entertained with a menu of cinematic experiences.

With feel-good vibes, mid-century styling, and awe-inspiring views, Paramount Hotel Midtown is gearing up to host the grand opening featuring top celebrities on March 16.

