Occidental Al Jaddaf, part of the leading Spanish hospitality hotel chain, Barceló Hotel Group, has launched its unique Premium Level experience offering unforgettable memories and the best services to travellers in Dubai.

Commemorating the stellar property’s second anniversary since opening doors, the exclusive offerings will include dedicated services designed to cater to the discerned traveller. Beginning from May 2023, guests will be treated to a host of offerings that provide comfort, convenience, and indulgence during their stay in Dubai.

Occidental Al Jaddaf’s Premium Level services showcase an impressive array of benefits, including an exclusive check-in and check-out counter, superior in-room amenities, and access to the sophisticated adults only Premium Lounge with a dedicated hour-long free-flow of non-alcoholic and house beverages.

Guests can also indulge in unlimited breakfast, snacks, and canapés served throughout the day and have access to the Guest Experience Team to ensure all needs are taken care of during their stay at the stunning property in the heart of the Al Jaddaf district. Furthermore, the Premium Lounge opens from 7:30 am to 10:00 pm, offering guests the perfect recluse during their stay to network, work and spend quality time.

Eduardo Espiritusanto, General Manager at Occidental Al Jaddaf said: "At Occidental Al Jaddaf, we are committed to offering unforgettable travel experiences that are catered to the needs of every traveller. We believe that travel should be enjoyable and enriching, and our Premium Level experience is designed with key factors in mind including comfort and gastronomy, ensuring every guest has a unique and memorable stay at Occidental Al Jaddaf. We are proud to set a new standard for superior customer service, catering to guests who seek elegance and sophistication in their travel experience."

Addressing the challenges faced by business travellers during their commute, the Premium Lounge offers comfortable, unobtrusive spaces to work, relax and stay connected, with a host of state-of-the-art amenities and services that cater to their professional needs. The hotel's exceptional service and event spaces, like its modern meeting rooms equipped with custom audio-visual equipment, make it the perfect choice for corporate events and meetings, from grand dining banquets to intimate business meetings.

Business travellers and guests seeking a rejuvenating stay can enjoy a relaxing spa treatment or get in the grind at the fitness centre. With diverse dining options, an all-year round temperature controlled swimming pool, and a beauty salon guests can unwind and enjoy a luxurious experience in the heart of the vibrant city of Dubai. Whether travelling for business or leisure, Occidental Al Jaddaf Hotel promises an unforgettable luxury experience that caters to their every need and they have an enjoyable, relaxing stay.

Food lovers and enthusiasts can indulge in an impressive culinary journey across Occidental Al Jaddaf’s six tantalizing F&B outlets. Guests can taste flavours of the world and savour the taste of the Levant at Souk Restaurant and at Stage Pool Lounge, enjoy breath-taking views of Dubai’s skyline while indulging in tantalizing delectables, signature cocktails, and a selection of shisha to choose from.

The newly opened international gastro pub, Bar Baar Freestyle Kitchen & Bar, blends rare flavours and cutting-edge innovation from three continents. Premium Level guests can indulge in an intimate setting at the Premium Lounge, while the Premium Level Bar infuses sophistication with entertainment to offer an exclusive experience. One Music Lounge offers daily live entertainment, accompanied by a diverse selection of food and beverages, for a relaxed and enjoyable experience.

Discerning travellers seeking an unparalleled luxurious experience need not search any further. The exclusive Premium Level service sets a new standard for superior customer service, catering to guests who seek elegance and sophistication in their travel experiences. Whether travelling for business or leisure, guests can enjoy the premium services and amenities tailored for the elite by booking a Deluxe Premium Level or Suite Premium Level room at Occidental Al Jaddaf.

Conveniently located in close proximity to Dubai's main tourist attractions, including the Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Wafi Mall, Dubai Frame, Dubai Creek, and Old Dubai; Occidental Al Jaddaf is the ideal destination for business travellers alike: Dubai World Trade Centre, Business Bay, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai Design District and the Dubai Urban Tech District, a key district earmarked for several exciting development projects, are also easily accessible from the hotel.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).