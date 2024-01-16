NEOM, the developer of Saudi futuristic city, has reached an agreement with global hospitality major Marriott International to set up its hotel apartments complex within its luxury island destination Sindalah in the Red Sea off Saudi Arabia’s northwest coast.

Designed to cater to travellers seeking more residential amenities, the Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy Sindalah will feature units ranging from studios to one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, all equipped with a separate living room, full kitchen, and in-unit washer and dryer, said the statement from NEOM.

The signing of deal marks the fourth collaboration between NEOM and Marriott International on the luxury island, which will also include two Luxury Collection properties and an Autograph Collection Hotel.

The Luxury Collection properties will include a beach resort offering a mix of 70 luxury rooms and suites with private pools. The second Luxury Collection project will be an all-suite property offering, situated in the heart of the retail and marina district.

The Autograph Collection property is anticipated to offer 66 rooms and suites, multiple dining options and a spa.

Chris Newman, the Executive Director of NEOM Hotel division, said: "Marriott International has deep insights into the continuously evolving preferences of global travelers. It positions them as a perfect partner for us as we look to develop an array of accommodation options to meet the needs of Sindalah visitors."

"We are excited to strengthen our partnership by introducing their new brand to the region, which will elevate the guest experience for a growing number of groups traveling together," he stated.

The property, set to open in 2024, is also slated to offer a fitness centre and swimming pool, he added.

Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy will offer premium and luxury apartment-style accommodations to meet the increased demand from families and younger travellers, who now seek more space and homely amenities when staying away from home.

Chadi Hauch, Regional Vice President, Lodging Development, Middle East, Marriott International, said: "We continue to strengthen our collaboration with NEOM with the signing of our first Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy in the Middle East."

"We continue to see a growing desire for premium and luxury apartment-style accommodation among travellers. Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy will be a great fit for Sindalah which is anticipated to offer our guests and members exciting, year-long travel experiences on the island," he added.

Antoni Vives, the Chief Urban Planning and Islands Officer at NEOM, said: "We are proud to be introducing the first Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy to the Middle East adding another tier to our luxury accommodation offering."

"We understand the desires of our guests travelling with family or a group of friends to have more space to relax. Located near the promenade close to culinary experiences and luxury fashion, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy will meet those needs to linger longer, for a comfortable and luxurious stay. We are excited to start welcoming guests so that they can experience all that Sindalah has to offer," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

