Naama Beach Villas & Spa located on the shores of Fujairah on the east coast of the United Arab Emirates, will open doors in the first quarter of 2024. This retreat boasts 44 pool villas.

The pool villas, ranging from 325 sqm for one-bedroom sanctuaries to the grandeur of 1,050 sqm for a beachfront four-bedroom retreat, offer expansive, lavish spaces.

Featuring a single or double-storey residence, each villa is accompanied by a dedicated butler service, cutting-edge in-room technology, and an opulent, calming decor meticulously crafted to enhance relaxation.

The retreat’s exclusive spa, ESPA, where skincare formulation ingredients promote a holistic regimen, is designed to nurture the skin and the soul.

When it comes to gastronomy, guests will be welcomed with a glass of bubbles at the Nafourah lounge, and will also be offered freshly brewed coffee and an exquisite selection of tea.

The Aseela restaurant offers charcoal-grilled meats and culinary delights with freshly-caught fish, and health-conscious options.

For daytime dining, the Amara Bar, nestled by the main swimming pool and close to the beach, serves international and local favourites within a space of coastal tranquillity.

The in-villa dining ensures privacy.

Naama Beach Villas & Spa is an idyllic retreat for couples or groups.

Beachfront leisure activities include water sports, padel tennis and outdoor adventures amidst Fujairah's breathtaking landscape.

Naama Beach Villas & Spa has crafted unique itineraries through bespoke excursions, designed to showcase the history of the UAE at Al Bidya, one of its oldest mosques, in addition to sailing on private yacht charters, diving, and snorkelling adventures in the embrace of the Indian Ocean.

