Swiss hospitality chain Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts has announced the opening of its new property located in the heart of Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT) in Dubai featuring 166 rooms and suites.

A perfect urban scape with well-equipped facilities for both kids and adults, Mövenpick Hotel Jumeirah Village Triangle aims to take family-friendly accommodation to the next level, said the hospitality giant in a statement.

With tech-savvy touches, the hotel makes life effortless whether on a business or leisure trip, it stated.

Complimentary WiFi, ergonomic desks and interactive HD televisions with 55 inch flat screens are just some of the elements that make business trips all the more enjoyable, while the panoramic views of the Dubai skyline will impress during video meetings, it added.

According to Movenpick, families and large groups can avail of connecting rooms that offer greater convenience, while also adding the perfect sense of privacy.

Along with an on-site aqua park, there is the Little Birds kids’ club, wich will keep younger guests occupied with creative arts and crafts, thrilling games, and plenty more excitement to keep them occupied for hours. The expansive hotel grounds feature three swimming pools and one 'ladies only pool'.

Cluster General Manager, Mohamad Haj Hassan said: "As travel has returned, we are finding that holiday-makers and residents continue to enjoy staycations and are more interested in exploring the right family friendly options. A unique feature of the Mövenpick Hotel Jumeirah Village Triangle is that it is a perfect urban scape with well-equipped facilities for kids and adults alike."

"Guests visiting the property will also have the option of exploring connecting properties. The Novotel and Adagio will welcome the guests at their fantastic recreational facilities and restaurants, or guests can choose to remain at the Mövenpick to enjoy the lush grounds and amenities reserved for our guests only," he noted.

"Expertly designed with the aim of delighting kids and those young-at-heart, the on-site aqua park; is jam-packed full of fun equipment, including colourful slides and a thrilling tipping bucket that fills slowly before splashing onto anyone in the vicinity who dares to venture below it," said Hassan.

Hassan said the JVT property has a variety of dining options including the Movenpick Café, located at the heart of the hotel lobby offeriuing foamy cappuccino, fresh juice or fluffy pastries and the poolside F&B outlet, Ricci’s that boasts a selection of traditional Italian dishes.

On its lifestyle offerings, Hassan said it will soon be opening La Mar Spais, the ultimate getaway where guests can retreat to rejuvenate in a soothing ambience, and indulge in calming or invigorating treatments.

"With nine well-appointed rooms and highly trained therapists waiting to melt away the stress, the luxurious set-up will also soon include a traditional Turkish hammam where guests can go to reduce stress and alleviate tension," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

