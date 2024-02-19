Mövenpick, a premium Accor brand known for its Swiss hospitality, has announced its foray into Oman with the opening of a five-star property - Mövenpick Hotel and Apartments Ghala Muscat - featuring 282 rooms and suites as well as 58 stylish hotel apartments.

Announcing its Omani foray, Mövenpick said the contemporary, five-star property takes its design inspiration from the sultanate’s rich culture and heritage.

Mövenpick Hotel & Apartments Ghala Muscat features 282 rooms and suites and 58 stylish hotel apartments, complemented by premium facilities, services and exceptional culinary experiences for which Mövenpick is renowned.

"This marks an important milestone for Accor as our expansionist vision for the Sultanate of Oman gains considerable momentum," said Paul Stevens, Chief Operating Officer, Premium, Midscale & Economy Division, Middle East, Africa & Türkiye at Accor.

"The opening of Mövenpick Hotel & Apartments Ghala Muscat enriches the city’s hotel landscape by introducing a premium hospitality concept rooted in culinary excellence and unparalleled service," he stated.

"We are honoured to raise our first flag for the Mövenpick brand in Oman, a country known for its warm welcome, which perfectly complements the Mövenpick spirit of providing guests an opportunity to indulge in life's simple pleasures," he added.

Nestled in a central city location in Ghala Heights, Mövenpick Hotel & Apartments Ghala Muscat is close to Muscat International Airport, the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre, and several commercial districts and tourist attractions. It is also easily accessible from the Sultan Qaboos Highway, said the top hospitality group.

Offering convenience, comfort, flexibility and modern day indulgence for all types of travellers, from short-stay visitors to those residing in the Omani capital, the rooms, suites and hotel apartments are contemporary and spacious and feature premium amenities. The apartments are fully serviced and provide access to all hotel facilities, catering to the growing number of long-stay guests, making Muscat their home, it stated.

Guests can enjoy the hotel’s stand-out wellness facilities, which include a spa, a fitness centre offering personal training services with city views, and a rooftop infinity pool, it added.

Arshad Mahmood, General Manager, Mövenpick Hotel & Apartments Ghala Muscat, said: "We are thrilled to be opening the doors to the first Mövenpick Hotel & Apartments in the Sultanate of Oman, and are committed to delivering enriching guest experiences that reflect the brand’s more than seven decades of culinary excellence and elevated service."

"Offering convenience and comfort, a range of accommodation options to suit long and short stays, plus a gastronomic offering unique to Muscat, we look forward to welcoming business and leisure travellers, as well as local residents seeking to experience a unique blend of Swiss hospitality and Omani charm," he added..-TradeArabia News Service

