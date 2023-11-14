Nestled along the Atlantic coastline, Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort has unveiled Morocco’s premier coastal winter engagements for Gulf travellers seeking extraordinary experiences.

The resort offers adventure-seekers the opportunity to explore the extensive 7-kilometre stretch of the Atlantic Coast. It unveils a vibrant tapestry of cultural richness and natural beauty. Guests can engage with diverse traditions and picturesque landscapes, offering an immersive experience within this captivating region.

Jacques Claudel, General Manager of Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort, said: “The Moroccan winter, unlike its chilly counterparts in other parts of the world, unveils a sunny paradise along the Atlantic Coast. This temperate weather has become a magnet for tourists, drawing them to the charm of Mazagan.”

At the resort, families will find a range of offerings, from a tailored clubs catering to children of all ages, a variety of dining choices to a luxurious spa that presents options suited to diverse preferences.

Sports enthusiasts and those seeking leisure activities will find a multitude of choices to indulge in.

For golf enthusiasts, the resort’s par-72, eighteen-hole golf course is a masterpiece designed to accommodate players of every skill level. Beyond being a mere test of skill, it's a sensory delight, offering breathtaking vistas of the majestic Atlantic Ocean as the backdrop for the golfing experience, ensuring each round is an unforgettable journey that engages both skill and senses.

Claudel added: “We are dedicated to offering our guests the pinnacle of luxury, adventure, and an immersion into Morocco's rich cultural tapestry. Our commitment is to ensure a stay that is not just memorable but an exploration of the beauty and traditions this region has to offer.”

