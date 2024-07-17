Saudi Arabia - Millennium Hotels and Resorts MEA has opened its first hotel in Jeddah, expanding the group’s footprint in Saudi Arabia. It will also launch three new properties later this year while eyeing further expansion in the coming years.

The 252-key Millennium Al Masar Jeddah marks the group’s 9th opening in the kingdom, with eight existing hotels located in the cities of Hail, Jazan, Madinah, Makkah, and Tabuk.

Spanning eight floors, guests can expect a luxurious, five-star experience at Millennium Al Masar Jeddah with an array of room types to choose from and three distinctive food and beverage offerings, said Millennium Hotels and Resorts in a statement.

The hotel also boasts nine versatile function rooms, accommodating events of all sizes. Each space comes fully equipped with complimentary Wi-Fi, state-of-the-art audio-visual technology, ergonomic furnishings, and dedicated support from an events team.

Meanwhile, for leisure travellers, a health club, an outdoor swimming pool, and a dedicated kids' pool make this an ideal base for families and tourists to explore the city.

A two-minute drive from Al Hamra Beach and 24 km from King Abdul Aziz International Airport, Millennium Al Masar Jeddah is ideally located on Al Maadi Street, Al Ruwais.

The hotel is marking the launch of Millennium Al Masar Jeddah with the exclusive Hala Summer campaign that offers a 50% off on a second room booked by October 15, 2024.

