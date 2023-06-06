Ennismore - a fast-growing lifestyle hospitality company - has announced the strategic global expansion of its Mondrian brand, which this year is on track to debut hotels in Singapore, Ibiza, Hong Kong and Bordeaux.

Additionally, the brand has further expansion in its sights for 2024 and beyond with a solid pipeline of new Mondrian openings, each of which comprises a hotel and branded residential component.

As part of this pipeline of openings Mondrian will make its debut in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, with properties in Abu Dhabi and Riyadh - plus Australia’s Gold Coast and Tulum.

Mondrian Abu Dhabi, the brand's first project in the UAE, is slated for a 2024 opening. Located in the city's bustling downtown area alongside the Abu Dhabi canal, Mondrian Abu Dhabi will offer waterfront views overlooking both Reem Island and Maryah Island with direct views of the city skyline.

Similarly, slated to open in 2025, Mondrian Tulum Hotel & Residences will be the second Mondrian in Mexico to open following the success of Mondrian Mexico City Condesa. Mondrian Riyadh is due to open in 2026, which will mark the brand's debut in the city, as well as, the first in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

These new properties complement the existing collection of eight Mondrian hotels located in: Doha, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, London, Seoul, Cannes and Mexico City.

Mondrian’s expansion is innately linked to its brand DNA, which is rooted in art, design and culture. As the transmission of global culture continues to accelerate, Mondrian keeps pace, ensuring a position on the forefront of the world’s most exciting cultural scenes or fostering community and momentum in emerging hubs. Groundbreaking interiors, art installations and inventive culinary experiences are hallmarks of a Mondrian, as are dream-like spaces that reflect the city it inhabits.

Visionary collaborators and progressive programming bring each location to life, generating an energy that is resonating deeply with travelers and residents who are motivated by cultural curiosity, and driving demand for Mondrian around the world. Alongside the expansion, the Mondrian brand will lean into its forward-thinking origins, celebrating the fusion of tech and culture, and partnering with innovators to continue inspiring new perspectives.

Chadi Farhat, Brand COO for Mondrian at Ennismore, states: “From the moment the doors at Mondrian Los Angeles opened in the late nineties, guests connected with an electric energy and experience that was entirely new to hospitality. And once again it’s an exciting time for the Mondrian brand as it expands into new regions - the Middle East and Asia Pacific in particular - offering residences alongside hotels in several of the new locations. Guests can expect the same core values synonymous with Mondrian at every destination, with a flair for the unexpected that Mondrian aficionados know and love.”

Most recently, Mondrian Mexico City Condesa, opened in December ‘22 and was the first Mondrian hotel in Latin America. The new luxury, lifestyle hotel features 183 rooms including two Penthouse suites and 16 luxury suites, state-of-the-art meeting and event facilities, and four distinct culinary concepts.

Similarly, Mondrian Cannes, the first Mondrian hotel in France, opened in March 2023, on the site of the town’s oldest luxury hotel, formerly Grand Hotel Cannes. Following an extensive renovation, the new luxury lifestyle hotel features 75 guest rooms including three suites, state-of-the-art meeting and event facilities, Hyde Beach Cannes, and Mr Nakamoto, a contemporary seafood restaurant combining a classic American Grill with Japanese flavours. Mondrian Cannes features a much coveted, prime oceanfront location including a private beach and is the only hotel on the legendary boulevard de La Croisette with its own gardens and direct access to the rue d’Antibes shopping district.

