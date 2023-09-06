Minor Hotels has announced plans for its first NH Hotel in Australia, with the upcoming launch of NH Sydney Airport.

The AU$55 million ($35 million) new-build, upscale property is set for completion in 2026 and will be located in the premier position of 102-106 Robey Street, Mascot, just 7 kilometres from heart of the Sydney CBD and mere moments from the bustling Sydney International and Domestic Airports.

Joining NH Hotels’ existing portfolio of over 330 hotels in 30 countries globally, the Sydney Airport property will be an ideal base for corporate and leisure travellers seeking a retreat within the urban hub of Mascot, within close proximity to the airport.

The overall design and vision were placed in the hands of the creative team at Bates Smart, one of Australia’s largest architecture practices, who will be part of the team to deliver over 90 stylish hotel rooms, a lobby restaurant and bar with all day dining options and contemporary communal spaces.

NH Hotels’ point of difference is its quality of service and brilliant basics which caters to both business and leisure travellers. In line with NH Hotels’ brand promises, guests of NH Sydney Airport can expect a trustworthy experience based on three main pillars: value for money, the best location to connect with the city, and service with a human touch.

NH Hotel Group, which also includes the premium boutique NH Collection brand and premium lifestyle nhow brand, was acquired by Minor Hotels in 2018 and integrated into Minor Hotels’ corporate portfolio. The signing of NH Hotel Sydney Airport is another milestone for the group, being developed alongside NH Collection Sydney which is due to open in 2025 as the first hotel under the boutique NH Collection brand in Australia.

“We are pleased to be launching the trusted and reputable NH Hotels brand in the Australian market.” commented Craig Hooley, Chief Operating Officer for Minor Hotels Australia and New Zealand. “A high-profile brand throughout Europe and Americas, we are confident that NH Hotels’ easy-going, urban and fresh service offering will be very well received by Australian travellers.”

The announcement of NH Sydney Airport follows the brand’s first hotel opening in the Asia/Pacific region with the launch of NH Boat Lagoon Phuket Resort in Thailand in 2022.

