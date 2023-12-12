ROAM, a luxury destination management company and leader of curated travel experiences in Saudi Arabia, has studied some of the latest hotels and resorts, and those coming up in the kingdom until next year, and listed them for travellers to engage in a tailored Saudi adventure.

With a team of experts curating bespoke trips, arranging transfers, experiences and guides for packages, ROAM has shared information on some of the most anticipated hotels in the kingdom.

Six Senses Southern Dunes, The Red Sea – Opened November 2023

Available for booking as part of ROAM’s Secrets of the Red Sea package, Six Senses Southern Dunes is part of the illustrious Red Sea Development Project. It promises a blend of luxury and cultural immersion, nestled amid the Hijaz Mountains and the desert dunes.

The sustainability-friendly resort is a haven of wellness in a region known for its beauty. With suites inspired by ancient Arab heritage, the resort has an infinity pool with panoramic views, and allow ROAM to organise an artisan workshop on UNESCO-recognised Sadu Weaving.

St Regis, Riyadh – Opened November 2023

Also open for guests and one of ROAM’s chosen hotels for travellers in Riyadh, the St Regis Riyadh is located in the thriving Via Riyadh surrounded by global culinary excellence. The 83-room luxury hotel combines traditional and modern aesthetics and is the perfect hub to arrive at after a busy day of exploring the city with ROAM’s expert tour guides.

Edition Hotel, Jeddah – Opening March 2024

Set to debut at the Jeddah Yacht Club in March 2024, the Edition Hotel will be surrounded by the allure of F1 excitement and luxurious yachts. The Edition hotel offers a chic, and personalised experience.

Revel in a state-of-the-art fitness centre, indoor and outdoor pools, and a rooftop lounge with breathtaking coastal panoramas. Positioned on the Jeddah Corniche, the Edition Hotel provides easy access to seafront strolls, UNESCO-protected Old Town exploration, and unforgettable shark diving experiences which can be booked through ROAM’s team of travel experts.

The St Regis Red Sea Resort, Red Sea – Opening December 2023

From December 2023 travellers can embark on an enchanting escape at The St Regis Red Sea Resort, opening its doors on the highly anticipated Ummahat Island. Featuring villas, overwater and beachfront accommodations, and exclusive-use pools designed by Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, this secluded haven promises luxury.

Travellers will be able to retreat in the resort's state-of-the-art spa amidst bespoke artworks and furnishings, the perfect retreat after a thrilling seabreacher experience, which mimics the movement of dolphins darting across the sea and diving below the surface.

Dar Tantora, AlUla – Opening early 2024

The eco-friendly boutique hotel, Dar Tantora, is expected to open at the beginning of 2024. Named after AlUla's iconic sundial sandstone pinnacle, this boutique hotel seamlessly blends UNESCO-recognised heritage with the comforts of a five-star retreat.

With rooms designed to reflect the local aesthetic, antique ambiance, and a focus on understated elegance, Dar Tantora offers a digital detox amid the ancient treasures of AlUla. Perfectly situated in AlUlas old town there is an opportunity to immerse in the heritage of AlUla with private tours of the areas provided by ROAM.

ROAM said that the featured hotels, carefully selected by its expert travel team, are an epitome of sophistication, blending modern design with cultural authenticity to create a memorable guest experience.

