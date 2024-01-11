UAE - Khalidia Palace Hotel Dubai by Mourouj Gloria in Dubai's historic Deira district has opened its doors, setting new standards in contemporary elegance and urban experience for tourists, travellers, and residents, to indulge in.

Minutes away from Dubai International Airport and surrounded by a host of attractions, including the renowned Dubai Frame, the futuristic Museum of the Future, the vibrant Deira Souk and Dubai Mall, to name a few, Khalidia Palace Hotel Dubai by Mourouj Gloria offers guests a perfect blend of luxury, convenience, and cultural immersion.

The expansive new property offers a chic metropolitan setting and stands as a central hub for leisure, retail, and business travellers.

In addition to its meticulously designed spacious and luxurious rooms, the property also boasts a range of amenities and services for travellers, families, and residents alike including dining outlets, a gaming room, and holistic health and wellness facilities.

“We are immensely proud to introduce Khalidia Palace Hotel Dubai by Mourouj Gloria to the world, marking a new era in luxury hospitality in the heart of Dubai,” said Mohammed Iqbal, General Manager of Khalidia Palace Hotel Dubai.

“Our hotel is more than just a place to stay; it is a destination where every detail is curated to offer an unparalleled guest experience. As we open our doors, we extend an invitation to guests to discover the unique blend of traditional charm and contemporary elegance that defines our property and to take advantage of our special opening offers.”

The hotel boasts 311 well-appointed rooms and suites perfect for short or long-term stays providing a central haven for the perfect Dubai experience. Guests can choose from a selection of modern rooms and suites, including the Deluxe Room, Premium Room, Family Suite, Executive Suite, One-bedroom Suite, and Royal Suite.

The culinary experience includes Aqua Café which offering a menu of light and refreshing nibbles, including salads, sandwiches, wraps, and delightful beverages while Urban Lounge offers a modern and sophisticated space for guests to unwind with pastries, sandwiches, and a selection of beverages.

On the M floor, Creek View the All-Day Dining restaurant provides an international buffet and à la carte options, perfect for relaxed dining and family get-togethers and Gilaneh Iranian Restaurant offering a more Iranian traditional cuisine.

In-Room Dining offers a convenient and hassle-free way to enjoy a variety of dishes in the comfort of your room, catering to any time of the day or night.

A plethora of services and recreational facilities are available at Khalidia Palace Hotel Dubai to enhance guests’ experiences. It is home to a spacious new gymnasium fully equipped with state-of-the-art equipment catering to all fitness enthusiasts, and a rejuvenating spa boasting a selection of relaxing treatments from traditional Moroccan baths, hydra facials, makeup, nails, and much more.

For the little ones, the new property includes a playful kids’ club and a games room furnished with the best gaming tools and accessories including PlayStation, and board games, appealing to teens craving entertainment throughout their stay.

Khalidia Palace Hotel Dubai by Mourouj Gloria is an ideal destination for families, corporates or leisure travellers. In addition, the property also offers comprehensive travel and tourism services and a business centre.

The central hub offers stylish and functional meeting spaces, where each room is equipped with soundproof foldable doors, top-notch audio-visual equipment, and automatic black-out blinds, providing flexibility for different event setups.

The reception area allows for easy registration, break-out sessions, a comfortable lounge for guests and the ballroom caters for up to 600 people.

As part of the launch celebration, Khalidia Palace Hotel Dubai by Mourouj Gloria will be introducing exclusive offers.

