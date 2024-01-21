Saudi-based Jabal Omar Development Company has announced that it has secured the licence from the Ministry of Tourism to operate the second tower of the Jabal Omar Jumeirah property in Makkah with a five-star rating.

Jabal Omar Jumeirah consists of four towers, with each tower containing 19 hotel floors, adjacent directly to the main mosque.

The second tower includes 244 luxurious and modern style rooms and suites in addition to a restaurant, cafe, meeting rooms and business center service, prayer hall and a fitness centre.

The company is currently working on handing over the remaining two towers to the operator and completing the necessary requirements to obtain permits from the relevant authorities to operate the tower, said Jabal Omar Development Company in its filing to Saudi bourse Tadawul.

The Saudi developer expects that the operation of the hotel will have a positive financial impact on the company's revenues in 2024.

This comes close on the heels of its obtaining the initial permit from the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah last week to provide Hajj service for 80,000 pilgrims.

This comes within the company's strategy to enhance its revenues by taking advantage of the opportunities in the stages of the value chain in the Hajj and Umrah system and the hospitality sector in Makkah, it added.

