Ishraq Hospitality, a leading hotel management group and a subsidiary of Mohamed & Obaid AlMulla Group, has announced at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) plans to further expand its portfolio of hotels across Egypt, Oman and the UAE with eight hotels in the pipeline.

Setting a major milestone, Ishraq Hospitality has become a reputable third party hospitality management company, growing its portfolio of Holiday Inn Express hotels which are expected to complete over the next five years, said a statement.

The resilience of the Holiday Inn Express brand, its recent operating model and its ability to provide a premium yet an accessible hotel experience with seamless modern technology, has driven stronger owner returns and guest satisfaction scores, it said.

In Dubai, the group’s portfolio of hotels manifested its success with over 80% occupancy in 2021 alone and it has increased to over 95% since January 2022.

Holiday Inn Express is one of IHG's fastest-growing hotel brands with over 3,000 hotels – a first choice for the increasing number of travellers who need a simple, yet engaging place to rest, recharge and conduct business while abroad.

"Ishraq Hospitality is delighted to be participating in ATM, the most dynamic platform for the region's travel industry. Visitors will gain insights into Ishraq Hospitality's vast experience in the sector, its strong tradition of values and its excellent track record of catering to the changing demands of travellers," said Sherif Beshara, Group CEO, Mohamed and Obaid AlMulla Group.

“Our expansion into Egypt and Oman, which is among the top global tourism destinations, is a significant opportunity for both us and our partners to invest in one of the most successful hospitality franchises.

“Undoubtedly, our new enterprises will enhance our profile and accelerate the hospitality sector's growth. Reiterating the Mohammad & Obaid AlMulla Group's hotel and hospitality expansion strategy, the group focuses on alliances with award-winning international hotels groups, representing reputable international trademarks in hospitality. And we will continue our hotel expansion strategy with franchise partners,” he said.

Alexander Suski, Acting CEO, Ishraq Hospitality, added: “We are excited to participate in the ATM 2022. It is an excellent platform to showcase our achievements and boost international awareness of our hospitality developments. Ishraq Hospitality’s mangement team has a combined experience of more than a hundred years in hospitality and managing real estate assets for other parties. It enhances our competency to run any hotel class, from budget hotels and business hotels to lifestyle properties and resorts.”

