UAE - IHG Hotels & Resorts has partnered with Emirates Skywards, the loyalty program of Emirates and flydubai, to launch a limited time offer allowing IHG One Rewards and Emirates Skywards members to earn triple Skywards Miles when booking a stay at any IHG Hotels & Resorts property worldwide.

This limited time offer allows guests to earn 2 Miles per $1 or local currency equivalent paid on eligible charges at InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Hualuxe Hotels and Resorts, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid Hotels and Vignette Collection hotels.

Candlewood Suites, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites and The Venetian | The Palazzo Las Vegas will earn 1 mile per $1 or local currency equivalent paid on eligible charges.

The promotion is valid for registrations and hotel bookings made until 30 June 2023 for hotel stays through 30 September 2023 at any IHG Hotels and Resorts property worldwide*.

IHG One Rewards – the global loyalty program from IHG Hotels & Resorts – is designed to give members more value, enhanced benefits, and the flexibility to choose to be rewarded in their own way. Loyalty members can access IHG’s world of 18 brands and more than 6,000 hotels all in the palm of their hands through its all-new mobile app.

Emirates Skywards has more than 30 million members worldwide. Members can earn and redeem Skywards for an extensive range of rewards, including flight tickets on Emirates and partner airlines, flight upgrades, hotel stays, tickets, hospitality at sporting and cultural events and much more.

