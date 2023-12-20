Leading hospitality group Hyatt has unveiled a strong development pipeline of more than 35 planned luxury hotels and resorts globally through 2025 across the Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Miraval, Alila, Andaz, Thompson Hotels, and The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brands, as well as Inclusive Collection brands Zoëtry Wellness & Spa Resorts and Dreams Resorts & Spas.

While maintaining its asset-light approach, Hyatt has doubled the number of luxury rooms, tripled the number of resort rooms, and quadrupled the number of lifestyle rooms in only five years.

With 70% of its rooms categorized as luxury and upper upscale, the Hyatt portfolio has grown to meet increased demands for luxury and resort accommodations while upholding consistent, top-tier quality, personalized experiences, and bespoke service.

At large, travel and tourism are expected to increase by approximately 12% of global GDP by 2033 according to a recent World Travel & Tourism Council report. In turn, Hyatt’s luxury portfolio is expanding to meet that demand in new international markets.

This includes the debut of Park Hyatt hotels in the UK, Mexico, and Malaysia; the Thompson Hotel brand’s expansion in Europe with the first properties in Austria and Italy; the Andaz brand’s growth in the Americas with its first hotel in the Caribbean; The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand’s first property in India; as well as Hyatt luxury growth in the trending destination of Portugal, with the planned openings of Andaz Lisbon and Dreams Madeira Resort, Spa & Marina.

“The upcoming addition of these new hotels and resorts across our global luxury portfolio in sought-after destinations where travelers want to go most reinforces our leadership in this space,” said Mark Vondrasek, Chief Commercial Officer, Hyatt.

“Our continued, purposeful growth in the year ahead will follow an insight-led approach, focused on listening to our guests, customers and World of Hyatt members and their evolving travel needs such as a growing desire for immersive and distinct experiences that prioritize wellbeing,” he stated.

A recent Ipsos report found that across Europe, Africa and the Middle East, common factors driving the travel decision-making process are availability of wellbeing offerings (approximately 30% on average) and the opportunity for new experiences (approximately 31% on average).

Additionally, through listening to what matters most to guests and members, Hyatt understands that affluent, worldly travelers are seeking luxury hotels that value the purpose of their stay and proactively plan around their needs.

In turn, Hyatt luxury hotels take special care in developing one-of-a-kind experiences and excursions curated personally for each guest, including the awe-inspiring, experiential wellbeing programming that they value the most. Notable holistic wellbeing offerings include:

A continued commitment to sleep – from a new program across all Hyatt hotels in New Zealand and Australia to a new, comprehensive Sleep Therapy program, teaching guests the art of slumber, at Impression Isla Mujeres by Secrets.

New adventurous experiences focused on showcasing the potential for transformative travel through the Andaz “Be Like No One’s Watching” campaign, coming to life through culinary and mixology masterclasses, musical immersions, onsite tattoo studios and more.

Preference for privatization (as a form of “self-care”) is driving villa stays at hotels like Grand Hyatt Baha Mar, Alila Villas Uluwatu, The Cape, A Thompson Hotel, and Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa, which participate in Hyatt’s award-winning exclusive travel advisor program, Hyatt Privé.

Specialized and immersive spas coming in 2024 at Park Hyatt Los Cabos at Cabo del Sol and Park Hyatt Marrakech that will act as wellness destinations, driving preference amongst Gen Z and Millennials travelers of which more than half would go out of their way to ensure a hotel has a spa, accordingly to Amex 2023 Global Travel Trends report.

More options through the recently launched Wellbeing Collective, a collection of 30+ Hyatt properties around the globe that offer tailored wellbeing experiences to meet the specific needs of meetings and events travellers, with plans to expand in 2024.

orld of Hyatt recently unveiled reimagined program benefits for members, including newly expanded World of Hyatt Milestone Rewards designed to offer more awards and more choice at more milestones, allowing members to choose earning points for future free nights, enhancing stays with suite upgrades.

As part of this evolution, eligible travel advisors will be offered new pathways to earn status and milestones and are invited to extend care even further with the ability to gift new and exciting Milestone Rewards as well as Globalist status to clients or colleagues.

Hyatt also continues to grow thoughtfully through acquisitions, expanding its portfolio for guests and members with the recently announced acquisition of Mr & Mrs Smith.

"Hyatt’s luxury growth strategy is purposefully ambitious and in the coming years, we will continue to grow with intent through a focus on key leisure destinations, and top-tier brands’ ability to personalize experiences for each guest, member and client, through care," added Heidi Kunkel, Senior Vice President Commercial Services, EAME.

"We value our relationship with travel advisors and look to work together on finding new ways to advance care for them and their clients through the transformative growth of our luxury offerings and evolving World of Hyatt benefits," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

