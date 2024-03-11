Hilton, a leading global hospitality company, and Nabni Developments, a visionary real estate developer in Dubai, have entered an agreement to build Waldorf Astoria Residences in Dubai Downtown.

Located in the iconic district of Downtown Dubai, Waldorf Astoria Residences Dubai Downtown will heighten the prestigious hospitality brand’s global presence as the first-ever standalone Waldorf Astoria residential address outside of the US.

Set to be situated on a 1.5-acre (65,000 sq ft) plot in Downtown Dubai, the residences will pair world-class design by Carlos Ott Architects and interiors by award-winning hospitality design firm Hirsch Bedner Associates with a Waldorf Astoria-managed luxury hospitality experience. The project is set for completion in 2028.

The partnership was made official with a signing ceremony. In attendance were Daniel Wakeling, Vice President of Development, Luxury & Residential – Europe & Africa at Hilton, Abdulrahman Alsuwaidi, Chairman of Nabni Developments, and Badr Alsuwaidi, CEO of Nabni Developments.

Abdulrahman Alsuwaidi said: “At Nabni Developments, we strive to deliver exclusive living experiences that will continue to redefine the growing luxury branded residences segment in the UAE. With the introduction of Waldorf Astoria Residences, we will deliver exclusive living experiences that set the precedent for sophistication and bespoke services in luxury living.”

“It is an honour to bring Waldorf Astoria Residences to the Middle East, especially to the UAE's thriving real estate sector. Our partnership with Hilton is not just about creating residences but crafting an iconic landmark that reimagines modern day luxury for those who appreciate timeless elegance,” said Badr Alsuwaidi.

"The addition of Waldorf Astoria Residences Dubai Downtown marks a significant milestone in strengthening our presence in the EMEA market,” said Dino Michael, Senior Vice President & Global Head, Hilton Luxury Brands. "This collaboration not only underscores our commitment to delivering unparalleled luxury experiences but also highlights our confidence in the continued growth potential of the region.”

Carlos Ott Architects’ previous work with Nabni Developments include Lamborghini Building Dubai, the world’s largest brand showroom and dedicated service centre, on Sheikh Zayed Road, and the striking gold glass-clad office building Business Avenue office building in Al Khabaisi.

