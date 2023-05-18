Tunisia - Hilton has announced its debut in Tunisia with the opening of the highly anticipated Hilton Skanes Monastir Beach Resort, set close to historical cultural landmarks, offering panoramic Mediterranean views and world-class dining.

Located six miles from Monastir downtown and eight miles from Sousse, Skanes is a highly sought-after resort destination on Tunisia’s coastline, renowned for its rich history, vibrant culture, and natural beauty. Hilton Skanes Monastir Beach Resort is close to the Monastir-Habib Bourguiba International Airport, making it easily accessible to major attractions such as the Ribat of Monastir, Mausoleum of Bourguiba, Medina of Sousse, and other cultural attractions, visited and enjoyed by locals and tourists alike. Golfers can enjoy their favourite sport on the Monastir Flamingo Golf Course located within the immediate vicinity of the resort.

Jan van der Putten, vice president, operations, Africa and Indian Ocean, Hilton said: “We’re excited to be opening Hilton Skanes Monastir Beach Resort, bringing Hilton’s world-class hospitality to Tunisia once again. This new resort offers guests a blend of Tunisian heritage, modern sophistication, culinary excellence, and Hilton hospitality – creating the perfect beachside stay. By growing our portfolio of wonderful resort hotels across the African continent, we are providing new holiday choices for travellers in outstanding destinations like Tunisia, as well as creating career opportunities for residents in the travel and tourism industry.”

The resort’s interiors offer a unique interpretation of Tunisian culture, creating an exclusive sense of place, where designs tell a story and spaces have meaning. Guests are welcomed into the lobby with warm marine colours – white and turquoise – transporting them into a world of calm.

Meanwhile, the 346 rooms and suites are meticulously designed to provide the ultimate comfort for every guest’s stay. The balconies feature stunning sea or pool views, and each room offers a relaxing and peaceful atmosphere.

The beach at Hilton Skanes Monastir Beach Resort features crystal-clear turquoise waters and soft white sand, making it an ideal spot for swimming and sunbathing. Guests can enjoy four spectacular outdoor swimming pools, equipped with sun loungers and parasols, as well as Jacuzzis and water toboggans, allowing adults to relax by the main pool.

Guests can also opt for the resort’s seawater indoor heated pool or turn things up a notch with various activities including tennis, water sports, a game of billiards, or air hockey in the games room. Entertainment options are also available to create the perfect getaway for guests and kids and teens can enjoy high-energy activities at the Kids and Teens Club.

“We are excited to debut our flagship brand in Tunisia as we continue to expand our signature hospitality offerings across the North Africa region,” said Leonard Gooz, global brand head, Hilton Hotels and Resorts. “Hilton Skanes Monastir Beach Resort will provide guests with exceptional service, calming and inviting spaces, meeting and event offerings, and elevated wellness and culinary experiences, making a memorable stay within an ideal destination most known for its golden beaches and rich culture.”

During their stay, guests can indulge at Natura Thalasso & Spa Cinq Monde, a destination for relaxation and rejuvenation. With 15 treatment rooms, including special exfoliating or hydrotherapy treatments, guests can enjoy an unforgettable spa experience.

For Meetings & Events, guests can Meet with Purpose and create engaging experiences in a socially responsible manner. The resort boasts 1,100 sq m of conference spaces with an expansive ballroom and three modern meeting rooms, accommodating up to 600 guests that can be transformed for weddings, social celebrations, or business meetings. The hotel also offers 440 square meters of breakout areas for any occasion.

The resort is a part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 19 world-class brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else, and free standard Wi-Fi. Members also have access to contactless technology exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room, and access their room using Digital Key.

Hilton Skanes Monastir Beach Resort is Hilton’s first trading property in Tunisia, with another three properties currently in development.

