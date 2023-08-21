Hilton has appointed Guy Hutchinson as President, Middle East & Africa, effective early 2024.

Hutchinson returns to Hilton after nearly a decade, having served as both COO and CEO at Abu Dhabi-based Rotana Hotels & Resorts. Hutchinson's previous experience includes 16 years at Hilton, spanning across the Middle East, Europe, Japan, China, Australia, and India, where he served as Vice President of Operations until 2014.

The appointment comes following the sudden passing of Jochem-Jan (JJ) Sleiffer in April 2023. JJ contributed over 33 years of dedicated service to Hilton, leaving behind a remarkable legacy of fostering culture, driving growth, and achieving outstanding performance within Hilton's European and Middle East & Africa markets.

Assuming his new responsibilities in early 2024, Hutchinson will be based at Hilton's Regional Office in Dubai and report to Simon Vincent CBE, EVP & President, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Hilton.

Vincent said: “Finding the right individual to propel our Middle East & Africa region forward has been of the utmost importance as we considered this pivotal leadership position. Guy brings regional operations expertise, genuine passion for hospitality, and a leadership style aligned with our Hilton culture. Amidst a period of unparalleled growth and performance in MEA, under Guy’s leadership I am confident we will continue to build on the significant momentum achieved in the region.”

Hutchinson commented: “I am delighted to return to Hilton to lead the Middle East & Africa region and continue the incredible work that my friend JJ spearheaded. I started my career with Hilton in Amsterdam and have always admired this iconic hospitality brand and its superb culture. I look forward to leading Hilton’s next chapter in MEA and working with a team known for delivering incredible guest experiences and best-in-class results.”

Hilton currently has 285 hotels, either operational or under development, across the Middle East & Africa region, encompassing 11 distinct brands. In 2023, the company opened several new hotels, including Hilton Skanes Monastir Beach Resort and Hilton Kinshasa, and secured new agreements that will usher Hilton's renowned hospitality to destinations such as Ghana, Nigeria, Tunisia, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia. With a workforce exceeding 29,000 throughout the region, Hilton takes pride in its acclaimed workplace culture, consistently ranking among the top "Great Places to Work" rankings in the Middle East for the past several years, said a statement.

