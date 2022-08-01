Cairo - Golden Pyramids Plaza turned to profitability in 2021, versus losses in 2020.

The EGX-listed firm achieved net profits of $4.9 million in 2021, versus losses of $6.5 million in 2020, including minority shareholders’ rights, according to the company’s consolidated financial statements.

The company’s revenues recorded $96.5 million in 2021, up from $90.76 million a year earlier.

It is noteworthy to mention that during the first nine months (9M) of 2021, Golden Pyramids Plaza’s net profits surged by 975.86% to $21.84 million, compared to $2.03 million in the same period of 2020.

