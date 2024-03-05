Yalago, part of the Emirates Group, and one of the world’s fastest-growing leisure accommodation wholesale specialists, has announced a record high in hotel bookings with its global travellers in January and February 2024.

In comparison to January and February 2023 levels, hotel bookings through Yalago have grown 25% year-on-year in this time period in 2024.

Yalago’s team sources exclusive, leading rates for hotels across the world, offering significant savings for trade partners and travellers, since the inception of the company in 2017.

Most Popular and Trending Destinations

Overall, Yalago’s highest number of hotel bookings in 2024 so far have been made across the UAE, Thailand, USA, Maldives, and Spain, respectively. The largest growth destinations, trending for 2024, include the USA, Maldives, Greece, Mexico, and Hong Kong, with bookings up more than 100% compared to 2023.

Traveller Trends

The largest source markets for travel include the UK, USA, Thailand, Australia, and Italy – with record numbers of travellers from these countries booking hotel stays this year. Trends with global travellers include a longer lead-time for bookings, expanding by seven days compared to previous years.

The global average for 2024 is three-and-a-half months to make a hotel booking ahead of the date of travel.

Hotel Portfolio Growth

Yalago’s global, direct hotel portfolio has grown 15% since 2023, and this year its team is focused on expanding this further across markets in trend. This includes across the USA and Asia – with Bali and Thailand as an example, trending due to the affordability of world-class accommodation options.

Maria Del Pozo, Head of Sales Europe at Yalago, said: “Travel demand is at a high, and travellers are seeking to secure their ideal accommodation and better value further in advance of their journey.

“This is where Yalago can support global travellers, with increasingly affordable rates across the world’s leading destinations and hotels – and our portfolio only continues to grow.”

Yalago is set to showcase its latest, global hotel inventory for the travel market at ITB Berlin, 5-7 March 2024. A focus for the team includes enhanced investments in technology and distribution channels to share its products more extensively across the DACH region, wider Europe, and beyond – to extend the global reach of its market-leading hotel rates.

