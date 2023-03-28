PHOTO
Global hospitality providers head to Dubai as regional industry plans multi-billion investments
Running at Dubai World Trade Centre, the Hotel Show comes against a regional upsurge of hospitality investment driven largely by the UAE and Saudi Arabia
