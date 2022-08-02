Saudi Arabia - MAIZ, a new fine-dining destination with a stylish and sophisticated ambience, is being developed at Matal Al Bujairi, as part of the $20 billion Diriyah Gate Development in Saudi Arabia.

The concept has been created by Al Khozama, one of the most prominent player in the Gulf region’s hospitality sector, along with the Saudi Ministry of Culture, Saudi Heritage Commission, Saudi Culinary Commission, and Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) to ensure complete authenticity of Saudi cuisine, culture and heritage.

The menu itself is a standalone artistic project displaying distinctive Saudi dishes prepared with a contemporary flair that is a feast to all senses and creating a new food genre which in the future will be referred to as The Saudi Food, globally.

CEO of Al-Khozama, Khaled Saud Abu Haimed said: “MAIZ is more than just a hospitality concept, it represents a unique journey of the kingdom’s heritage and culture, providing an exclusive destination for the lovers of Saudi flavours. Being the world’s first genuine Saudi restaurant, MAIZ is bringing up the best cuisine and is set to become the top choice for tourists and residents, by offering a unique culinary experience to all visitors.”

The development of MAIZ at Diriyah Gate is in line with the Saudi Government’s Vision 2030 – where tourism and entertainment play a great role. Diriyah Gate aims to showcase the country’s history through a curated mix of heritage, hospitality, information, retail and dining experiences.

It is expected to have a population of more than 100,000 and 25 million visitors annually and is shaping up to become a leading destination for fine dining and leisure, not only in the Kingdom but on the globe as well. DGDA had announced collection of 18 globally-renowned restaurants all in one 15,000-sq-m location at Matal Al Bujairi.

