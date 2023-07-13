Bahrain Real Estate Investment Company (Edamah) has announced the start of construction work on two boutique hotels - the four-star Avani and the five-star Tivoli - within its mixed-use sustainable city, Bilaj Al Jazayer, in the kingdom.

The partnership agreement, signed between Thai multi-national hospitality group Minor and Edamah, the real estate arm of Mumtalakat, the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund, will contribute significantly to supporting the growth of the kingdom’s tourism and hospitality sectors.

Edamah said it has begun its BD4 million ($10.5 million) essential work programme at the Bilaj Al Jazayer mix-use development site, which comprises the first stage of the development.

The project is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Edamah, and both hotels are scheduled to open in 2025.

"This announcement reflects our commitment to deliver on projects that have nationwide impact, providing tangible benefits to local communities," remarked Edamah Chairman Khalid Al Rumaihi.

Bilaj Al Jazayer public beach is a 1.3 million sq m mixed-use sustainable city focusing on a holistic beachfront lifestyle. It comprises resorts, residential villas and apartments, food and beverage outlets, offices, retail and entertainment establishments, and a 3-km-long beachfront on Bahrain's west coast.

The project had won big at the International Property Awards in the Best Mixed-Use Development in Arabia and Best Leisure Development in Bahrain categories.

Edamah CEO Chris Calvert said the work on the Bilaj Al Jazayer project was progressing as per schedule, with significant portions of the work already underway.

"We look forward to completing this project and presenting it to the people of Bahrain with pride," he stated.

"With an unwavering commitment to its founding principles of quality, efficiency and sustainability, and in line with the highest standards of transparency and corporate governance, Edamah strives to transform the kingdom’s diverse and dynamic property sector. Edamah’s portfolio will also include projects in the leisure and entertainment and industrial sectors," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).