Framed against breath-taking vistas of the shimmering Arabian Gulf and iconic landmarks, Ain Dubai and Palm Jumeirah, FIVE LUXE officially opened on March 31.

Joining the disruptive legacy of entertainment, hospitality and luxury lifestyle powerhouse, FIVE, this beachfront escape is a ticket to a glam-packed adventure where indulgence knows no bounds and the fun never stops, says a statement.

Immersive decadence comes to life over 222 stylish hotel rooms and suites, alongside 222 lavish residences for ‘All-You-Can-Play’ celebrations, complemented by remarkable culinary, nightlife and entertainment experiences including globally famed, Insta-worthy Ibizan vibes at Playa Pacha’s all-day pool and beach parties.

Described as Dubai's most glamorous debut of 2024, FIVE LUXE’s epic celebrations and intoxicating entertainment are expected to steal the spotlight.

ICONIC IBIZAN VIBES

Electrifying energy of Ibiza comes to Dubai as Europe's legendary entertainment destination, The Pacha Group, debuts its sprawling private Beach and Pool Club, Playa Pacha overlooking the dazzling waterfront. A sun-soaked celebration of luxury with Mediterranean culinary delights and exquisite sips, revel in live entertainment curated by the pioneers of Ibiza's cultural movement.

SEASIDE SOPHISTICATION

Signature Suites at FIVE LUXE beckon guests to ‘Come, Play And Slay’ in luxury. Guests can indulge in star-studded celebrations fit for a total rockstar in the Baller Suite, or experience music-inspired celeb-worthy extravagance in the FIVE Vibe Suite with Pool. For those seeking the ultimate party experience, unwind and revel in the Three Bed Epic Pool Party Suite with XL Pool or take the after-party to new heights with your own DJ booth and dance floor in the FAB Suite.

Discover Dubai-inspired details in the exotic Habibi Suite with XL Pool or surrender to relaxation in the Ultimate Spa Suite with XL Pool, boasting its own spa, hot tub, sauna, and steam room. Revel in the opulence of the Incredible Suite with XL Pool, offering lavish, designer living spaces and a lush private pool overlooking stunning resort and sea views. Spa lovers rejoice - the Come Play Spa Suite is replete with deluxe renewal facilities.

Poolside social gatherings take on new meaning with expansive private terraces and stunning sea views in the one, two, three, and four-bedroom suites, while our LUXE Studios redefine intimate living with oh-so-Dubai luxurious touches.

DARE-TO-BE-DIFFERENT DINING

You will be spoilt for choice with innovative dining and nightlife at several distinct venues within FIVE LUXE.

At Ronin, you can Indulge your curiosity with its live cooking teppanyaki and sushi bar or enjoy a more Intimate experience at the Pagoda-style sharing tables. Bask in the sunny skies of Cielo, where every meal is a celebration of the good life from breakfast to dinner. Experience the pulsating energy of Ibiza and come play at Playa Pacha, where Mediterranean flair accompany all-day parties. For a taste of French sophistication, Tête à Tête opens its doors in the summer with its Monte Carlo bistro ambiance and jewel-box bar.

REFIVE SPA, WELLNESS AND FITNESS

Revitalise your senses at ReFIVE Spa, where extravagant tranquillity awaits. Experience the epitome of luxury by unwinding in the serenity of a state-of-the-art indoor pool and picturesque rooftop terrace or crush your fitness goals at the expansive, 24/7 world class gym with an outdoor workout terrace.

From robust strength training and cardio endurance to calming, guided yoga sessions tailored for every guest, the gym has its all. Along with healing quartz beds, luxurious Ayurvedic rituals such as stress-relieving Shirodhara Abhyanga, muscle recovery ice therapy, traditional hammam rituals and Auteur and Linda Meredith facials (exclusively available in Dubai at ReFIVE Spa) - ReFIVE Spa offers a sanctuary to nourish your mind, body, and soul with a range of transformative treatments.

“As we introduce FIVE LUXE, we celebrate the birth of a fresh icon within the FIVE lineage. Featuring unparalleled ultra-luxurious accommodations, distinctive signature suites, locally-inspired and globally recognised culinary delights, and the fusion of the Ibizan lifestyle into Dubai through the unveiling of Playa Pacha, along with the exciting anticipation of Lío Dubai in 2025, FIVE LUXE promises an extraordinary journey filled with a variety of captivating 'Vibe at FIVE' experiences.” says Aloki Batra, CEO, FIVE Hospitality and The Pacha Group.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).