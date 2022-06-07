Dubai, UAE has ranked seventh in the world’s top 10 safest family-friendly vacation destinations, according to new research.

The Family Vacation Guide has looked at a range of variables such as overall safety, family-friendly accommodations, child-friendly restaurants and family activities across a range of popular destinations to reveal the world’s safest family vacation destinations.

According to the research, Dubai scored a family safety rating of 6.76/10. It has over 23% of family friendly hotels, over 18% of child friendly restaurants and over 30% of child friendly activities and attractions.

The research has also revealed that the best vacation destinations for family-friendly accommodation are Orlando, FL, United States with 58.93% of family-friendly hotels, followed by Las Vegas, NV, United States, with 28.73% of Family-friendly Hotels and Rome, Italy with 28.34% of family-friendly Hotels.

The best vacation destinations for family-friendly dining out are Florence, Italy with 48.36% of family-friendly restaurants, followed by Venice, Italy with 44.94% of family-friendly restaurants and Rome, Italy with 40.7% of family-friendly restaurants.

The best vacation destinations for family-friendly activities are Pattaya, Thailand with 35.5% of family-friendly activities, followed by Heraklion, Greece with 34.01% of family-friendly activities and Orlando, FL, United States with 33.93% of family-friendly activities.

The travel experts at The Family Vacation Guide have revealed their top 5 tips to stay safe when travelling abroad:

1 - Do your research on the country’s cultures, norms, traditions and languages before travelling. This will not only help you find your way around, but you’ll learn about currencies, local conventions and traditions and get a sense of the culture.

2 - Be wise about your valuables. Only take the bare minimum when venturing out. Credit card, phone and a copy of your passport are all you need. Don’t carry lots of cash and keep an eye on your belongings.

3 - Book everything ahead. Booking ahead will make your life easier, you’ll be able to plan your route for the transport hub to your accommodation easily. Being aware of your route will avoid you ending up getting lost, making it safer for you and your kids.

4 - Give a set of contact details to all your companions. Address and number of the accommodation, your own contact number, anything that can trace back to you. Then, put it in a safe in a zip pocket on each of your kid’s clothing.

5 - If you get separated or get lost, arrange a meeting point. It’s easy to get lost when you’re in a crowded area, so you should pick a rendezvous point. And if your kids get lost, ensure they know what to do if they can’t find you (e.g. find a policeman, another family with kids, a staff member.

