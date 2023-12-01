Muscat – Dubai-based luxury ecolodge brand and management company ENVI Lodges is set to expand its footprint in Oman with its second property in the sultanate opening in Sifah.

The announcement comes weeks after ENVI confirmed its entry into the sultanate with mountain ecolodge ENVI Al Jabel Al Akhdar.

Anticipated to open its door in late 2025, ENVI Al Sifah promises an unparalleled beach experience, immersing guests in the beauty of the Omani coastline and its rich cultural heritage.

The Sifah eco-retreat property, nestled along the pristine shores, will feature 40 luxury sea-view tents crafted by Tenthouse Structures, designed to withstand coastal climates while ensuring natural ventilation for comfort.

Owned by a consortium of Omani investors, the ecolodge will offer common facilities, including a seafood restaurant offering locally sourced cuisine, a wellness centre, a swimming pool, a kids’ club, and an activities centre. Outdoor spaces will host fireside theme nights and feature an open-air beach cinema.

Guests can experience in dhow restoration and cooking workshops, meditation and yoga sessions, as well as kayaking, snorkelling, hiking, and also discover the nearby Bandar Khayran beach.

Committed to sustainable tourism, ENVI Lodges will implement eco-friendly practices, including the use of renewable energy sources, water conservation, recycling, and waste management programmes.

The company also plans to engage and support local communities, starting with the rehabilitation of a nearby children’s playground.

Co-founder Noëlle Homsy said that ENVI Al Sifah represents a harmonious blend of an adventure wadi experience and a serene beach retreat in a single ecolodge.

“We are fortunate to have access to this unique site, where the raw, unspoiled beauty of the Omani coastline meets the rich biodiversity of the wadi, creating a space that offers both excitement and tranquillity.”

She expressed gratitude for getting the opportunity to “develop responsibly on this unparalleled beach stretch”.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).