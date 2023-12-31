Five iconic Dubai hotels will be renamed after Abu Dhabi National Hotels announced a collaboration with hotel groups Kempinski Hotels and Marriott International.

From January 1, 2024, ADNH will operate these hotels under Kempinski, JW Marriott and Autograph Collection Hotels banners.

Under the move, Address Boulevard will now be renamed to Kempinski The Boulevard, The Address Dubai Mall will be rebranded as Kempinski Central Avenue Dubai, The Address Dubai Marina will be called JW Marriott Hotel Marina, Vida Downtown Dubai Hotel to Hotel Boulevard, Autograph Collection and Manzil Downtown Dubai Hotel will be rebranded to The Heritage Hotel, Autograph Collection.

Khalid Anib, Chief Executive Officer, Abu Dhabi National Hotels said: “We are delighted to see the Kempinski flag flying over two of our most prestigious properties in Dubai. The Kempinski brand is a symbol of excellence that represents the very best of European hospitality. The company’s strong track record and expertise in the region makes it an ideal partner to usher these two hotels into the next era.”

He further added: "We are delighted to strengthen our relationship with Marriott International through this deal, which is in line with our overall strategy and the evolving dynamics of our business model. The JW Marriott and Autograph Collection brands are exciting additions to our diverse and prestigious portfolio."

This collaboration is aimed at offer guests unparalleled luxury experiences, further solidifying Dubai's position as a global travel destination.

As part of the rebranding process, each property will undergo carefully planned enhancements. This approach ensures that guests continue to enjoy a seamless stay while reinforcing the commitment to delivering on-brand experiences.

