Doha’s Hamad International Airport (HIA) has opened the Oryx Garden Hotel, the second airport hotel within its award-winning terminal.

Situated in the North Plaza, this is the latest venue where passengers can unwind during a layover. The Oryx Garden Hotel is one of many new experiences that are part of HIA’s airport expansion project, which is all set to be launched in time for the widely anticipated FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The airport expansion project significantly expands HIA’s state-of-the-art facilities, which will include more than 90 brands in one vast shopping area, a world-class art collection, refreshing environment with lush greenery, and a 10,000 sqm indoor tropical garden with a 268-sqm water feature – a focal point for all travellers.

Commenting on the opening of the Oryx Garden Hotel, HIA’s Chief Operating Officer Badr Mohammed Al Meer said: “We are delighted to announce the opening of our second airport hotel at HIA. This is just one of the many new offerings our airport will be unveiling as part of our exciting expansion plans. The Oryx Garden Hotel adds yet another sustainable, world-class facility to the world’s best airport, offering a relaxing environment for guests to unwind and discover the extraordinary destination that is HIA.”

Comprising 100 rooms ranging from king to twin, as well as suites, the Oryx Garden Hotel offers guests complementary new generation WIFI throughout the premises, and ready access to a variety of retail and culinary options conveniently located nearby. All rooms are conveniently located within the terminal, moments away from boarding gates. The hotel boasts a modern and contemporary design, appealing to both business and leisure travellers, and can be booked around the clock for a maximum of 24 hours.

Guests at The Oryx Garden Hotel will be able to enjoy Oryx Airport Hotel’s Vitality Wellbeing and Fitness Centre located at the Airport’s South Plaza, near the iconic Lamp Bear art installation. With a 25-metre swimming pool, gym, spa and a squash court for passengers to use while transferring, the options to rejuvenate are endless. To reach The Oryx Airport Hotel, guests can conveniently use the passenger train connecting the airport’s North and South Plazas.

Both airport hotels at HIA have implemented various green initiatives in its continuous effort to achieve 100 percent eco-friendly operations. The hotels will not be using plastic water bottles and instead be using eco-friendly water containers. Other green initiatives include the adoption of recycled paper for all hotel printing collaterals and operations, and the substitution of plastic bags with biodegradable bags. For hotel room amenities, plastic cotton buds have been replaced with bamboo buds packaged in cardboard boxes, plastic coffee cups switched with recyclable paper cups, and plastic lids replaced with polylactic acid (PLA) lids derived from plants.

Plastic bottles for shampoos and body lotions have also been replaced with EcoPure PET bio-degradable bottles. Plastic dental and shaving kits have been replaced with starch toothbrushes and shaving utilities, while plastic slippers, combs, and shower caps were available in eco-friendly forms.

Along with the new hotel, HIA plans to unveil their expansion project, which is set to increase capacity to over 58 million passengers. The growth of HIA will further continue post-FIFA World Cup where a second expansion is set to take the capacity to over 60 million passengers.

Working with FIFA’s organizational committee to provide hundreds of thousands of tourists and new visitors a safe and pleasant experience, the two-time SKYTRAX #1 airport promises travellers a journey like no other.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).