Qatar - Deutsche Hospitality, the umbrella brand of the German hotel company Steigenberger Hotels, has announced the successful signing of the management agreement for the Steigenberger Residences Doha, Qatar.

Complementing the recently opened flagship Steigenberger Hotel Doha, the Residences will include 278 uniquely furnished apartments offering the warm comforts of a home and a space that allows guests to revel and relax in. The Steigenberger Residences Doha is planned to open in Q3 2022 – just in time for the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, starting November 21, 2022.

“The Steigenberger Residences are the perfect supplement to our existing luxury Steigenberger Hotel Doha,” said Siegfried Nierhaus, Vice President Middle East. “Both products will offer tourists and business travellers the highest quality comfort and service of the Steigenberger brand to perfectly suit the different travel occasion to guests from all over the world. The Residences will attract long staying guests and families alike.”

Sheikh Abdellah Sheikh Abdulla bin Abdulrahman bin Seoud Althani, the owner of the Steigenberger Hotel and Residences Doha, Qatar: “Following the successful opening of the iconic Steigenberger Hotel Doha. The premium guest experience will extend further with the launch of Steigenberger Residences Doha. The unique German hospitality, Steigenberger Hotel and Steigenberger Residences will compete with the world-class luxury hotels across the globe. Doha will soon welcome guests for the major football sports event, I am proud that we will be supporting the nation and providing the best service and experience Doha has to offer.”

Ranging from one, two, and three bedroom units, the Residences feature modern design elements and aesthetic touches such as gleaming marble floors that create an opulent contemporary atmosphere. Guest facilities include a rooftop swimming pool, gym, yoga room, the GOCO Spa and the culinary offer of five restaurants and bars, as well as a separate lobby and reception area.

The Residences will be connected to the retail facility of the master development. The serviced apartments are a convenient 10-minute drive to Hamad International Airport and within walking distance from the business park.

