Rotana, one of the leading hotel management companies in the region, has opened the 5-star Dana Rayhaan by Rotana" hotel in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

HRH Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, Governor of the Eastern Province, who inaugurated the property, said that the Eastern region has plenty of touristic sites and is undergoing an exponential growth in its tourism and several other economic developments.

During the official opening ceremony, Nasser Al Nowais, Rotana Chairman, expressed his pride in launching this new hotel which is an embodiment of Rotana’s long-term vision for the Saudi hospitality market that is undergoing a period of rapid growth under Saudi Vision 2030.

“The Saudi Vision aims to attract 100 million visitors annually to the Kingdom by 2030, raising the contribution of the tourism sector to the nation’s GDP from 3% to 10%. As Saudi Arabia plans to diversify its economic resources and promote tourism, the opening of this stunning property comes in line with the prosperity of the Saudi hospitality market and the strong growth of the entertainment, conferences and exhibition segments,” he added.

Al Nowais extended his deepest appreciation to HRH, Governor of the Eastern Region, for inaugurating the hotel and for his continuous support for everything that serves the region and contributes to stimulating tourism.

SHUAA Capital Saudi Arabia commented the opening of Dana Rayhaan by Rotana saying: “The new hotel embodies the unique and strategic partnership that brings us together with Rotana, which is one of the most pioneering companies in the region’s hospitality market. Dana Rayhaan by Rotana is another significant milestone in our successful partnership after Centro Waha Riyadh and Centro Shaheen Jeddah.”

Guy Hutchinson, Rotana’s President and CEO, noted: “The opening of Dana Rayhaan by Rotana, Rotana’s eighth hotel in the Kingdom, comes as part of Rotana's ambitious strategic plan to expand in Saudi Arabia with six new hotels over the next four years, which will double the number of room keys in the Kingdom to 6,000.”

Dana Rayhaan by Rotana nestles in a prime location in the heart of the bustling city of Dammam, offering 285 rooms & suites with striking modern design, exceptional amenities and stunning views of the Arabian Gulf and the city.

With four distinctive dining options, Dana Rayhaan by Rotana offers various culinary experiences including Rodeo Grill steakhouse with a stunning outdoor terrace, that is in addition to fully equipped meeting facilities, a grand ballroom, separate recreational facilities for males and females, and an outdoor pool with a spacious terrace offering healthy meals and refreshing beverages.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).