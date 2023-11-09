Rove Hotels, Dubai’s home-grown, lifestyle brand, has entered into a partnership with Extreme Hangout, a platform focused on sustainability impact and giving young changemakers a voice, for the upcoming COP28 event that will be held between November 30 to December 12, 2003, at Expo City, Dubai.

Rove Hotels is now the Official Extreme Hangout Hotel Partner for the duration of the event.

This partnership aims at creating an informal setting where visitors can engage in conversations, exciting activities, including live music, entertainment, panel discussions, sports, and more.

Located in the Green Zone at COP28, the Rove x Extreme Hangout space will offer from December 3 to 12, networking opportunities, dynamic and inspirational talks, enlightening environmental discussions with top leaders, cultural icons, business leaders, experts, and overall, a space for COP28 attendees to recharge and connect.

COP28 will bring together nations and organisations from around the world to discuss ambitious climate solutions and responsibilities. While the Blue Zone hosts formal negotiations and corporate events, the Green Zone is free and open to everyone, providing a platform for non-accredited delegates, youth groups, civil society, NGOs, private sector representatives, and indigenous groups to engage in dialogue and create climate awareness.

As part of this collaboration, Rove Hotels will provide over 1,000 room nights at special rates for youth groups, students, and others who wish to join COP28 but might not have the means to do it otherwise.

This partnership further reinforces Rove's commitment to sustainability and community, said a statement.

The event will also be live-streamed on various social channels.

