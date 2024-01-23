Constance Hotels, Resorts & Golf in Mauritius has unveiled three new hotels and a new destination, Rodrigues, further strengthening its presence in the hospitality sector and in the Indian Ocean region.

The three new hotels that have joined the group since January 1, 2024, are:

Constance Tekoma Rodrigues - Lodge

This exclusive lodge, embodying the elegance of Creole architecture, is situated along a stunning sandy beach and prime location of Rodrigues Island. Recently completely renovated, it features 32 individual sea-view rooms, each with private terraces and open-air bathtubs.

This intimate lodge provides a scenic restaurant, bar, swimming pool, and bespoke spa and wellness services. Renowned as the flagship lodging of Rodrigues, this exclusive and intimate address offers the perfect retreat at the world's far end.

Constance Sakoa Boutik Mauritius – Boutique Hotel

This charming small boutique hotel, often referred to as a hidden gem, is nestled on the most beautiful beach on the northern coast of Mauritius, at the prime location of Trou aux Biches.

Tucked between a lush tropical garden and this exceptional beach, the hotel offers an intimate experience with its 16 rooms, each offering a unique touch. Its exquisite restaurant and bar boast breathtaking sea views.

This haven of peace is the perfect retreat for those seeking a serene getaway in Mauritius, combining the natural beauty of a privileged location with proximity to shops, numerous restaurants, and water activities.

Under the C Resorts brand

C Rodrigues – Mourouk

This iconic and vibrant beachfront hotel is a hidden coastal gem located in the southeastern part of Rodrigues Island. Recently revitalized through a meticulous renovation, its renewed style perfectly captures the essence of the C Resorts concept.

This seaside sanctuary is the ideal choice for kitesurfing enthusiasts, adventurous families, and environmentally-conscious travellers. The hotel boasts 65 rooms and 2 villas, each offering breathtaking panoramic views and top-notch amenities.

Complemented by a kite club and an exclusive beach club, this beachside retreat beckons you to relax and discover the beauty of this pristine destination.

As the group expands its horizons to encompass new breathtaking landscapes, it highlights Rodrigues Island, a gem in the Indian Ocean, located approximately 560 km east of Mauritius. Rodrigues is renowned for its pristine beaches, diverse marine life, and rich cultural heritage.

The two upcoming hotels in Rodrigues will enrich the group's portfolio, offering experiences that are deep-rooted in the island's natural beauty and traditions.

“The new opportunities brought by these hotels will further enhance the group's expertise in luxury hospitality, personalised service, and environmental preservation, all while reflecting our ongoing commitment to providing exceptional experiences to our guests and expanding our footprint in another breathtaking destination,” said Jean-Jacques Vallet, CEO of Constance Hotels, Resorts & Golf.

“This captivating island, with its preserved natural beauty and cultural richness, serves as the perfect backdrop for our distinct brands, Constance Hotels & Resorts and C Resorts. With this expansion, we proudly mark our presence on five islands in the Indian Ocean, increasing our portfolio to a total of eleven unique hotels.

“This strategic growth not only diversifies our offerings but also reinforces our dedication to exploring new horizons and introducing travellers to some of the world's most astonishing and exclusive destinations.”

