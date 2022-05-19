UAE - C Central Resort The Palm, a beachfront property overlooking the fantastic views of The Palm in Dubai, has announced the appointment of Hany Samuel as General Manager.

Hany brings more than 22 years of hospitality experience to the role covering different areas, including international operations, management systems, employee relations, organizational structure and more.

With expertise in the pre-opening, opening, takeover, and re-branding of hotels and resorts, Hany developed robust foundations through policies and processes, which delivered effective solutions to diverse business challenges, succession planning, and budgetary and organizational objectives.

Hany was General Manager of First Central Hotel Suites located in Barsha Heights from October 2019 and was Cluster Director of Sales and Marketing for the Group's four upscale and luxury hotels for two years.

Samuel said: "l am delighted to take the helm at C Central Resort The Palm and support our growing portfolio. C Central is renowned for creating inspired guest experiences, and I look forward to working with the team to further enhance this by delivering the exemplary level of sophistication and warmth through our kind and generous service."

His previous roles included the Director of Operations (Preopening Team) of Mercure Dubai Barsha Heights Hotel Suites & Apartments (the largest Mercure in the world), part of AccorHotels.

An Egyptian national, Hany's experiences included nine years at Movenpick Hotels & Resorts and operational management positions in Rooms Division for luxury 5-star hotels across the Middle East with various international hotel chains such as Steinberger, Sonesta Collections & Jaz Hotels & Resorts.

