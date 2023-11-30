Banyan Tree, one of the world’s leading hospitality brands, has announced the opening of its first property in Dubai, on December 2, 2023, the UAE’s 52nd Union Day.

With a full suite of dining and recreational facilities, Banyan Tree Dubai fronts the shoreline of Bluewaters Dubai – a vibrant lifestyle destination by Dubai Holding offering a mix of residential, retail, hospitality and entertainment options.

Modern and streamlined in concept, the property is imbued with a strong sense of place, fitting in seamlessly among the buildings of the gleaming Dubai Marina in the background. It occupies a 500-metre stretch of pristine, private beach boasting uninterrupted views of the Arabian Gulf and the iconic Ain Dubai observation wheel, as well as three temperature- controlled swimming pools.

"We are delighted to be making our Dubai debut on UAE National Day with such esteemed partners as Ennismore and Dubai Holding. Thanks to its central location, Banyan Tree Dubai will appeal to both leisure and business travellers, as well as wedding couples looking for iconic backdrops for their nuptials and honeymoons,” said Peter Hechler, Senior Vice President, Head – Regional Operations (Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa) of Banyan Tree Group.

“We eagerly anticipate welcoming travellers and residents to Banyan Tree Dubai, where the pinnacle of Arabian hospitality meets the distinguished luxury of Asia.”

Rooms, Suites, Residences, and The Villa

Banyan Tree Dubai's 178 rooms have been rejuvenated by Blink Design, introducing a touch of soft minimalism. Ranging in size from 54 sqm to 315 sqm, the resort’s accommodations are characterised by warm, organic feel and handcrafted textures that are instantly welcoming and liveable.

Across all room categories, guests will find sophisticated luxury accented by local touches, natural light-filled living spaces with floor-to-ceiling windows, cosy balconies with panoramic ocean views, plush beds, and Banyan Tree amenities in marble-clad bathrooms. A haven of serenity, the newly completed four-bedroom villa comes with an impressive 4,465 sqm of luxury space, as well as its own pool and private beach access.

Banyan Tree Residences Dubai offers 96 fully furnished private apartments in one, two, three- and four-bedroom configurations – a strategically important addition to the group’s global collection of branded residences.

Coupling the comforts of a stylish home with five-star hotel amenities, the apartments are small-pet-friendly, equipped with high-end kitchen appliances, and offer residents a dedicated 24-hour concierge, valet, maintenance and security. Homeowners will also enjoy savings on hotel dining and spa, and special rates on hotel stays for family and friends.

Destination Dining

Banyan Tree Dubai’s seven dining experiences offer post-beach eating that chime with the holiday mood, as well as sophisticated destination dining venues from world-class chefs. At relaxed poolside eatery Alizee, experience a French Mediterranean concept; Demon Duck by celebrity Chef Alvin Leung presents a playful twist on Chinese cuisine; while TakaHisa offers a wealth of Japanese classics. Additionally, guests can expect sultry cocktails and live music at Havana Social Club; rare teas at Japanese Tea Lounge Tocha; and Mediterranean tapas at The Shack, the pool bar nestled in dream-like gardenscapes.

Meetings, Conferences and Events

Meeting and event planners can choose from three state-of-the-art meeting rooms, a business centre, and a 750-sqm ballroom, which can be sectioned into two, with a maximum capacity of up to 500 guests cocktail-style and 480 guests for a banquet.

Meanwhile, the resort’s collection of outdoor event spaces ranges from grand seaside venues overlooking the shimmering gulf to an intimate garden with a private entrance and a poolside deck.

Leisure and Recreation

In addition to three outdoor swimming pools, the resort offers a top-of-the-range fitness centre for wellbeing activities; a beauty salon with luxury aesthetic treatments for face, body and nails; and award-winning Banyan Tree Spa where seasoned therapists perform personalised holistic treatments in a stunning oceanfront setting.

At Banyan Tree Gallery, the brand’s signature retail experience, guests can shop for natural bath and body products, aromatherapy oils and burners, and exquisite handicrafts made by local artisans.

Bluewaters Dubai offers convenient connectivity to the mainland by bridge and RTA Abras, allowing resort guests and residents to access the vibrant Jumeirah Beach Residences and Dubai Marina with their plethora of shopping, dining and entertainment options. Travellers can also discover the exhibits at Madame Tussauds and other attractions in the vicinity. On the island itself, a diverse array of over 150 retail and dining outlets awaits.

As part of a long-term strategic partnership agreement between Accor and Banyan Tree Group signed in 2016, Banyan Tree Dubai will be co-operated by Banyan Tree Group and Ennismore, following a similar operational model applied in Banyan Tree Doha at La Cigale Mushaireb, Qatar and Banyan Tree AlUla, Saudi Arabia.

The opening of Banyan Tree is part of a landmark deal that Ennismore and Dubai Holding have inked in September this year to introduce a unique luxury lifestyle experience in the emirate.

