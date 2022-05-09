Emaar Hospitality has announced a clutch of new hotel openings from this year until 2025, as occupancy levels at its properties has surpassed pre-pandemic levels.

Occupancy rates across the group went up by four percent in 2021 compared to the previous year, while the revenue generation index (RGI) for luxury brand Address Hotels rose by as much as 17 percent.

Mark Kirby, Emaar Hospitality Group’s Head of Hospitality, said the company is expecting a high influx of tourists going forward, after a “phenomenal year” in 2021.

“The travel and tourism industry has experienced a remarkable recovery around the world, and we’re already nearing some of the levels of occupancy as pre-pandemic throughout all of our hotels,” Kirby said in a press conference on the first day of the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) in Dubai on Monday.

Kirby said that occupancy across the company’s 30 hotels, including The Address, Vida, Manzil, Palace and Rove, had been up by four percent in full year 2019 to 2021.

The first quarter of 2022 had already seen “a very strong performance” Kirby said, in excess of the same period 2021.

Kirby said the new openings in the coming year will include the 1,484-room The Address Jebel Omar Makkah, Saudi Arabia, a double-towered hotel with a sky bridge that views the Grand Mosque and praying area.

The group’s Vida Hotel Dubai Marina is set to open back up this year. The 62-storey Address Grand Creek Harbour, which will incorporate residences, will also open, while the Palace Beach Resort Fujairah is “ready to launch”, he said.

In 2023, Dubai will see the opening of the Vida Dubai Mall, the Palace Dubai Creek Harbour, the Vida Creek Beach and the Address Marassi Marina, Egypt.

Looking ahead, the brand will expand its Saudi Arabian presence with the Address Diriyah Gate and the Armani Hotel.

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Cleofe Maceda)

