The Ascott Limited, one of the leading international lodging operators, has unveiled two of its iconic brands in North Africa: Ascott Hivernage Marrakech and The Unlimited Collection Hotel Marrakech in Morocco, both set to open by Q4 2026.

The two new Morocco properties, set in Marrakech, will comprise 190 fully-furnished and beautifully-designed units. This adds to Ascott’s ambitious North Africa pipeline, which already includes the planned opening of two properties in Casablanca in Q1 2025: Citadines Connect Belvedere Casablanca and Citadines Racine Casablanca – spanning 183 units.

Commenting on Ascott’s bold expansion into North Africa, Vincent Miccolis, Managing Director for Middle East, Africa, Türkiye and India at The Ascott Limited, said: "We are excited to announce further expansion into North Africa – a territory bursting with possibilities and a hospitality sector that is fast becoming one of the most dynamic across the African continent.

“These new properties align seamlessly with our expansion target of 5,500 additional units in the MEAT region by 2025. It represents a strategic milestone in our commitment to providing world-class serviced residences and hotels across key destinations in the region. We look forward to contributing to the flourishing regional hospitality sector and creating exceptional experiences for our guests.”

Ascott Hivernage Marrakech will feature 100 elegantly designed units, including stylish Studio apartments, sophisticated One-Bedroom apartments and lavish Two-Bedroom apartments, providing discerning travellers with the ideal home-away-from-home escape in the heart of Marrakech.

Guests will be treated to breath-taking views of the city skyline overlooking the majestic Atlas Mountains. Offering unparalleled convenience coupled with state-of-the-art amenities, guests can also indulge in an array of facilities such as a fully equipped gymnasium, refreshing swimming pool, versatile meeting rooms and conference rooms, and a contemporary restaurant.

Nestled in the heart of Marrakech's prestigious Hivernage district and in close proximity to the renowned 1,000-seat conference and convention centre – Palais des Congrès – Ascott Hivernage Marrakech offers an ideal destination for both business and leisure travellers. It also provides easy access to the city’s business district and leisure venues, including the iconic Jamaa el Fna Square and the vibrant souks of the Medina.

Encapsulating the essence of home coupled with the vibrant bustle of city living, The Unlimited Collection Hotel Marrakech is designed to capture Marrakech’s enriched history and cultural heritage.

Adorning 90 eloquently designed rooms and suites; the hotel will offer guests the authentic ‘RedCity’ experiences and a captivating destination to explore the city’s cultural tapestry, fashion and craft boutiques, art galleries and the immersive local energy.

Situated in the lively district of Gueliz, The Unlimited Collection Hotel Marrakech provides an array of exclusive amenities, including a delectable restaurant, sophisticated meeting and conference rooms, a modern gymnasium and a revitalising swimming pool.

