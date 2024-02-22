Mercure, part of Accor, a world-leading hospitality group, has expanded its portfolio in the Middle East region with the opening of the Mercure Dubai Deira where, it says, guests can experience the rich local heritage, tapestry of culture, and flavours of Dubai.

Set in the heart of Deira, the hotel is conveniently located 15 minutes from Dubai International Airport.

The property is located by the Gold Souk Metro station and Dubai Bus station allowing easy travel, while also being surrounded by the Deira Waterfront Market, Dubai Creek, the bustling Gold and Spice Souk and heritage museums.

The hotel offers a variety of room types including classic, superior, privilege and family suites. As part of the hotel’s local charm, guests are greeted with welcome postcards and children can take part in a heritage-inspired treasure hunt on arrival.

The culinary journey at Mercure Dubai Deira features Farmstead that boasts a unique garden-to-table concept, with indoor and outdoor seating offering low-carbon footprint meals sourced just steps away from the kitchen.

For those with an adventurous palate, Blue Panda, the Pan-Asian Kitchen, offers delicious steamed wontons, teppanyaki, and noodles and a tantalising blend of Japanese, Chinese, Thai, Mongolian, Indonesian, Malaysian, and Korean flavours, said the hospitality group.

Souk Nook Deli & Café is a hidden local deli nestled in the heart of the hotel, where the aroma of freshly brewed coffee takes over and guests can indulge in tasty treats on-site, grab quick bites for the road, or take home a piece of their stay at Mercure Dubai Deira in the form of unique souvenirs.

For those seeking a more metropolitan feel, the Atmos Rooftop Lounge is the ultimate destination for a refreshing poolside experience.

“We are very excited for this new addition to the Mercure portfolio. Paying homage to the local heritage of Dubai and the charming area of Deira. The hotel inspires guests to explore the rich culinary experiences and flavours of the community,” said Julia Schamne, Cluster General Manager of Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Aparthotel Adagio Dubai Deira.

“With an unwavering commitment to tailormade experiences, Mercure Dubai Deira promises to be the portal to memorable adventures and connections.”

Mercure Dubai Deira said its meeting rooms offer a harmonious blend of modern functionality and traditional aesthetics, purposefully swathed in ocean blue accents that evoke a sense of calm and focus. The hotel also offers large outdoor terraces which double as the perfect location for hosting events.

With an array of amenities available, the hotel offers rooftop infinity swimming pool, boasting views of the Deira heritage area and the modern Dubai skyline including the iconic Burj Khalifa, while families can find a dedicated kids’ swimming pool.

Conveniently situated near the Atmos Rooftop Lounge, guests can indulge in cocktails showcasing spices and botanicals that can be found in the Dubai spice souk, as well as bites, while basking in the sun. For fitness enthusiasts, the hotel offers a 24-hour fitness centre well-equipped for all essential exercise needs.

“Mercure Dubai Deira is not just a destination but a journey into locally inspired epicurean adventures, from hotspots to hidden gems, the hotel inspires local discovery and invites travellers to get immersed in the city by visiting, eating, and drinking as the locals do,” said Paul Stevens, Chief Operating Officer, Premium, Midscale & Economy Division, Middle East, Africa & Turkey at Accor

“Guided by a passionate team, this is the ideal destination for authentic experiences, explorations, and culinary discovery,” he added.

