UAE - Indian Hotels Company’s (IHCL) iconic brand, Taj, has announced the opening of Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm in Dubai.

Nestled between the Arabian Sea and the city skyline, the luxury beachfront resort is located in the heart of Palm Jumeirah. This is the third Taj branded hotel in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IHCL, said: “This opening is in line with our strong focus to be present in global growth markets. With the addition of Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, IHCL expands to strengthen its footprint in Dubai. We are honoured to partner with the Arenco Group to bring Taj’s signature hospitality to Palm Jumeirah, one of the world’s most exciting destinations.”

Reflecting the very best of Taj, the resort offers 325 elegantly styled rooms and suites, an array of culinary experiences and holistic wellness at the award winning Jiva spa; replete with a private beach and the longest pool in Palm Jumeirah.

This island hideaway’s contemporary interiors by Hirsch Bedner Associates (HBA) weaves in traditional craftsmanship and is influenced by its surroundings. Guests can embark on a sensorial culinary journey across the resort’s many dining options.

Be it inspired Indian fine dining at Varq; a unique gastropub experience at the Roaring Rabbit; Arabesque atmosphere at Raia, the rooftop bar & lounge; Palm Kitchen, which brings alive the flavours of international fare; or The Coast, a beachside bistro offering coastal delicacies; there is something for everybody at the city’s all new dining destination.

Ranjit Phillipose, Area Director – Middle East and General Manager Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai, said: “We are thrilled to welcome our guests to Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, the latest addition to Dubai’s vibrant lifestyle, dining and cityscape. This island oasis will allow guests to create memories of a lifetime as they immerse themselves in the sincere care and warmth that Taj is synonymous with.”

Jiva, the all-natural spa inspired by traditional Indian healing techniques, features treatments including Ayurveda, Indian therapies, yoga, meditation and more. The Popsicle Kids Club, with a dedicated shallow water pool and a playground, makes it the perfect getaway for families with children. Two expansive ballrooms and multiple meeting rooms are ideal for conferences, social events, and weddings.

Meanwhile, IHCL said its fourth Taj hotel in the UAE is under development.

To celebrate the opening of Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai, guests can avail of an exclusive opening rate starting from AED1200++ per room per night, it said.

