Bangkok, Thailand: Samitivej Hospital, a leader in pediatric care, unveils its newly expanded standalone Samitivej International Children’s Hospital at Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital in Bangkok.

Backed by a 2 billion THB ($58.9 million USD) investment, the expansion strengthens Samitivej’s commitment to becoming Asia-Pacific’s Leading Pediatric Referral Hub, providing specialized care, innovative treatments, and seamless medical coordination.

The expansion comes as Thailand strengthens its position as a global healthcare destination, attracting patients from across Asia and the Middle East. According to Statista, Thailand’s medical tourism industry was valued at 29 billion THB in 2023 (around $820 million USD), with an estimated 3.07 million international patients seeking specialized care. Families from the GCC—including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar—continue to choose Thailand for comprehensive health check-ups, cardiology, oncology, and neonatal care, drawn by its internationally accredited hospitals and advanced medical expertise.

Revolutionizing Pediatric Care with Advanced Treatments Samitivej International Children’s Hospital redefines pediatric excellence, offering cutting-edge treatments for complex and rare conditions, including:

• Open-Heart Surgery to Minimally Invasive Catheterization – Complete heart care from birth, ensuring advanced treatment and faster recovery.

• Haploidentical Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) to CAR-T Cell Therapy – Advanced treatments for blood disorders and cancer.

• Comprehensive Pediatric and Newborn Surgery – Expertise in performing procedures from head to toe, led by specialized doctors.

• Epilepsy Treatment with Medication to Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Implants – Solutions for drug-resistant epilepsy.

Advancing Pediatric Excellence with Cutting-Edge Facilities The new eight-floor hospital features 111 beds, including 12 for critically ill children and 8 neonatal intensive care beds. It integrates Smart Hospital technology for efficiency and patient-centered care. Key features include:

• Hybrid Operating Room: Precision-driven newborn and pediatric surgical procedures using biplane imaging technology.

• World-Class Pediatric Specialties: Multidisciplinary teams treating complex and rare conditions.

• Advanced Neonatal & Pediatric Intensive Care: Specialized care for premature infants under 500 grams.

• Cutting-Edge Rehabilitation Center: Robotic-assisted gait training, Hybrid Assistive Limb (HAL) therapy, and Redcord NEURAC systems.

• Comprehensive International Patient Services: Pre-arrival teleconsultations, aeromedical transport, multilingual care teams, follow-up appointments, and medical evacuation and repatriation.

Global Partnerships & Medical Expertise As part of its commitment to delivering world-class pediatric healthcare, Samitivej collaborates with Doernbecher Children's Hospital (OHSU, USA) to enhance care for critically ill children, newborns, and trauma patients. A partnership with Takatsuki General Hospital (Japan) ensures specialized neonatal and allergy treatments, providing access to the latest pediatric advancements.

Pioneering Smart Hospital Innovations Samitivej leads in digital healthcare, integrating technology to enhance efficiency and patient care.

Innovations include:

• Well Kidz App: Manages medical records, appointments, and remote consultations.

• Smart ER & Smart Ambulance Services: Real-time monitoring ensures rapid emergency response.

• Smart OPD & Smart IPD: AI-powered cost estimation, queue tracking, and seamless patient medical team communication.

• D-Discharge System: Streamlined hospital discharge for greater convenience.

Exceptional Pediatric Outcomes & Achievements Samitivej delivers outstanding results:

• 7,000+ critical pediatric cases treated annually

• 1,000+ newborn and pediatric surgeries performed, including minimally invasive procedures

• 92% one-year survival rate for bone marrow transplants, surpassing global benchmarks

• 400+ newborns with heart conditions successfully treated through surgical correction

• Specialized care provided for premature infants with birth weights below 500 grams

• 98% trust rating from families

A Commitment to a Healthier Future for Every Child

Dr. Surangkana Techapaitoon, Deputy CEO of Samitivej and BNH Hospitals and Director of Samitivej International Children’s Hospital, stated:

“We want to see a healthier future for every child by integrating innovation, world-class expertise, and compassionate care. This facility strengthens our role as a leading pediatric referral hub, expanding access to specialized treatment and ensuring children everywhere receive the best care from infancy through adolescence.”

