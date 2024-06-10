Riyadh – International Medical Supplies Company (Premma Health), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Arabian International Healthcare Holding Company (Tibbiyah) rolled out a SAR 23.80 million contract award.

The project, which was awarded by the National Unified Procurement Company (NUPCO) on 6 June, covers securing the ortho and spine products, according to a bourse statement.

The Tadawul-listed firm and NUPCO teamed up for a SAR 25.89 million agreement.

In the 12-month period that ended on 31 December 2023, Tibbiyah logged net profits valued at SAR 38.08 million, an annual leap of 86.03% from SAR 20.47 million.

Revenues increased by 25.56% to SAR 806.92 million from SAR 642.67 million, while the earnings per share (EPS) climbed to SAR 1.92 from SAR 1.02.

