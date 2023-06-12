Riyadh - The Saudi Ministry of Education awarded Scientific & Medical Equipment House Company a project contract worth SAR 23.72 million on 8 June, according to a bourse filing.

Under the deal, the company will operate medical clinics at Tabuk University for three years.

Scientific & Medical Equipment House forecast the project will reflect on its financial results during the third quarter (Q3) of 2023. The firm also highlighted that it will disclose any further developments regarding the agreement in due course.

Last March, the Tadawul-listed firm was awarded a SAR 68.84 million project deal in Riyadh that covers the operation of the Border Guard Medical Centre.

